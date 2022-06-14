ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Crossing Trump: South Carolina Republicans face challengers

By The Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384777_0gAmQ77700

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two Republican U.S. House incumbents in South Carolina who have drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump now find themselves facing tough primary challenges on Tuesday from candidates he has endorsed.

Reps. Nancy Mace and Tom Rice criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, with Rice among the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to vote to impeach him.

Rep. Tom Rice, a five-term congressman, attracted a half-dozen GOP challengers after his vote to impeach Trump. All have cited the vote as a mark of disloyalty to both the former president and Rice’s constituents in the 7th Congressional District, which heavily supported Trump in his two campaigns. Trump has endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry in the race.

Rice, an otherwise consistent supporter of Trump’s policies, has stood by his vote, acknowledging it may lead to his ouster but saying he followed his conscience.

Your Local Election HQ: Real-time live SC primary election results

With a field of seven Republicans, it’s likely no candidate will capture more than 50% of the vote and the primary will head to a June 28 runoff. Rice’s district includes the tourist hotspot of Myrtle Beach and a number of inland, rural areas.

Taking a somewhat different approach, Rep. Nancy Mace has sought to make amends for angering Trump, filming a video in New York this year outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president’s “earliest supporters.” She worked for his 2016 campaign and had his backing in her 2020 run.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Besides criticizing Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection, Mace went against the former president’s wishes by voting to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election and to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

Trump is supporting Mace’s opponent, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who won the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Mark Sanford. She went on to lose the seat to Joe Cunningham in the general election in Democrats’ first flip of a South Carolina seat in decades.

Mace, who narrowly defeated Cunningham in 2020, has spent one term representing the politically diverse 1st Congressional District, which includes Charleston and stretches south to other coastal areas including Hilton Head Island.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina runoff elections set for June 28

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The results of the June 14 primaries were certified Friday, and several runoff elections are now set for June 28. Following is a list of races across the state that are going to a runoff: Statewide: U.S. Senate – Democratic State Superintendent of Education – Republican County races: Allendale Sheriff – […]
ELECTIONS
Aiken Standard

Over three-quarters of Aiken Republicans say they want partisan school board elections

Over 76% of the Aiken County Republicans think school board members should have to declare a political party when they run for office. The S.C. Republican Party asked people voting in its primary three advisory questions to determine the party's platform going forward. The second of these three questions asked voters if school board candidates should be able to run as a political party candidate rather than as a non-partisan candidate.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Elections
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Turnout shows even Tom Rice's neighbors chose Russell Fry over him in GOP primary blowout

MYRTLE BEACH — When the dust finally cleared in South Carolina's 7th Congressional District primary, not even Tom Rice's neighbors voted to keep him in Congress. Faced with the prospect of losing his seat over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Rice was shellacked in the June 14th GOP primary, losing to S.C. House Majority Whip Russell Fry by a more than 25-point margin in a seven-way race many expected to go to a runoff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ might be left behind in NC House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The sometimes-controversial legislation called the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” may not move out of the North Carolina House of Representatives this session. House Bill 755, which was approved on June 3 by the state Senate, apparently won’t be taken up in this short session, House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said, because […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Arrington
Person
Tom Rice
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Russell Fry
Person
Mark Sanford
Person
Nancy Mace
Person
Donald Trump
WABE

After Georgia loss, House runoff gives Trump another chance

Nearly a month after his preferred candidate for governor in Georgia was defeated by more than 50 points, former President Donald Trump has an opportunity next week to demonstrate he still has some sway in this onetime Republican stronghold. A runoff election for a U.S. House seat east of Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

3 Democratic women run to take on US Sen. Scott in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three women are competing for the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. Scott has no Republican opposition. He has raised $44 million for his pursuit of a second full six-year term, which he has said would be his last in Washington. Scott’s Democratic opponents are state Rep. Krystle […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#House Republicans#Democrats#U S House#Gop
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC Supreme Court expediting Alex Murdaugh’s disbarment hearing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday announced that it will bypass the normal disciplinary process of a disbarment hearing in the case against disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh due to his admissions of what the Court described as “egregious ethical misconduct.” Murdaugh was suspended from practicing law on September […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WFAE

Here are the key primary election results from South Carolina

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: South Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada and Maine. In South Carolina, two U.S. House incumbents — Nancy Mace and Tom Rice — are being challenged by Republicans who have the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Copyright 2022...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy