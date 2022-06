The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks defeated the Upper Valley Nighthawks 4-3 in extra innings on Wednesday. In his NECBL debut, left-handed pitcher Camron Hill (Georgia Tech) celebrated his 19th birthday picking up the win. He threw three scoreless innings in relief with six strikeouts. First baseman Ryan Nicholson hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to win the game.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO