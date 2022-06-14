ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPS students had more than 22,000 COVID cases this year, CTU stresses safety protocols should stay

By Nancy Harty
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEyqs_0gAmOjsQ00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Today is the last day of school at Chicago Public Schools. There were about 22,500 cases of COVID-19 among CPS students this year and 9,300 staff members also tested positive.

It works out to be that one in twelve CPS students contracted COVID this school year, according to the Chicago Tribune . That doesn’t include charter students and those who were re-infected were counted twice.

The district has plans to offer voluntary free testing for asymptomatic students and staff next year. The attorney for the teachers union told the Tribune that they want the district to put in writing that safety protocols will remain in place.

Meanwhile CTU is waiting for an administrative law judge ruling on its claim of unfair labor practice over the district lifting the mask mandate.

