North Kingstown, RI

Community Focus: RI Attorney General Peter Neronha

By Chelsea Jones
 4 days ago

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the ongoing investigation into former North Kingstown coach Aaron Thomas and why it’s taking longer than expected.

He also provided an update on the investigation into Eleanor Slater Hospital and shared why he supports the gun control legislation currently making its way through the State House.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

