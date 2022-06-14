ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive Admits To Shooting A Man

By Alyssa Riccardi
 4 days ago
Donald Rutter (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

TUCKERTON – A fugitive, who was on the run for 24 days, has pled guilty to Aggravated Assault after shooting a man, police said.

Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, was arrested on January 28, 2021 when police located him in Atlantic City after fleeing an attempted murder scene.

A joint investigation revealed that Rutter had shot Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor, on January 5. When police arrived to Jarvis Marine on Radio Road after a 911 call, they found Jarvis with a gunshot wound to his midsection. He was quickly transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical for treatment and was eventually released from the hospital.

On June 14, Rutter pled guilty to Aggravated Assault as well as Stalking. He faces a term of seven years in New Jersey State Prison for the Aggravated Assault charge and 18 months for the Stalking charge. The State will also be seeking a Stalking Restraining Order at the time of sentencing.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer acknowledges the diligent efforts of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Meghan O’Neill and Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlyn Burke who are handling the case on behalf of the State, as well as the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Regional SWAT Team, New Jersey State Police, New Jersey State Park Police, United States Marshals Service, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Tuckerton Police Department, for their combined and collaborative efforts in connection with this investigation resulting in Rutter’s apprehension, guilty pleas and soon his state prison sentence

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Philly

Camden Police Credits Critical Piece Of Technology For Closing Books On More Crimes In City

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden police say a critical piece of technology has helped close the books on more crimes within the city, and it’s even helping neighboring communities as well. Every gun leaves its own unique markings on ejected shell casings. For the past seven years, the Camden Police Department has been taking advantage of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. It’s the only NIBIN machine in South Jersey, given to the department by the ATF. “It runs it through a database that has millions upon millions of entries and it can link that gun back to several different crimes that have...
