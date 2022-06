In a world where mass production is the norm, getting bespoke items is deemed a luxury. That is true in many industries, but there are good reasons for the premium prices; one, you are receiving tailor-made products for your needs and preferences. There also lies a uniqueness to an item or service that you can say is solely yours. Bespoke is more than just a buzzword as companies have seen its value and how it gives a competitive edge. Samsung has tapped into this category with the Bespoke line that is expected to enrich consumers’ lives through creative design and by working with artists and designers to showcase their designs. Global participation has also been encouraged among consumers because the brand knows collaboration works.

