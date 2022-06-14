Culinary Circus

Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com. Barnsdall Art Park Foundation (BAPF) in partnership with the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and Department of Cultural Affairs will plant 40 olive trees currently missing from the Historic Olive Grove at Barnsdall Park. The planting takes place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a ceremony will be held from 8 to 9 a.m., marking the next phase of a bold collaborative effort to restore and sustain Barnsdall Art Park's historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed landscape, the cornerstone of which is the grove of olive trees that first gave Olive Hill its name back in the 1890s. Barnsdall Art Park Foundation invites Angelenoes to support the ongoing revitalization of the Barnsdall Olive Grove through donating at barnsdall.org.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO