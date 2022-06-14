ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Culinary Circus

By Kamala Kirk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarnevil offers an immersive carnival-inspired dinner show. Calling all circus fans! Karnevil is a new fully immersive dinner and show experience in Los Angeles that is guaranteed to entertain and delight. It's inspired by the best parts of a 1920s steam circus with elements of pop culture woven into...

Westside happenings

Have an event for the calendar? Send it to kkirk@timespublications.com. Barnsdall Art Park Foundation (BAPF) in partnership with the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks and Department of Cultural Affairs will plant 40 olive trees currently missing from the Historic Olive Grove at Barnsdall Park. The planting takes place from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a ceremony will be held from 8 to 9 a.m., marking the next phase of a bold collaborative effort to restore and sustain Barnsdall Art Park's historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed landscape, the cornerstone of which is the grove of olive trees that first gave Olive Hill its name back in the 1890s. Barnsdall Art Park Foundation invites Angelenoes to support the ongoing revitalization of the Barnsdall Olive Grove through donating at barnsdall.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wags & Walks

Local rescue hosts meet and greet at The Bungalow Santa Monica’s Night Market. On June 9, Wags & Walks hosted a meet and greet at The Bungalow Santa Monica for its family of adoptable dogs rescued from local shelters. The meet and greet takes place on the second Thursday...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Culver City’s Tito’s Tacos Is All in the Family

Third-generation owner Lynne Davidson receives Lifetime Achievement Award. When Lynne Davidson was 17, she got her first job at her grandfather’s restaurant in Culver City. But when she asked for weekends off, she learned what it meant to work for the family business. “If it’s not convenient for you...
CULVER CITY, CA
Next Dimension Living

Azure Printed Homes creates sustainable spaces with 3D printing and recycled plastics. First there were 3D printed prosthetics, machine parts and medical tools. Now, 3D printing is making its mark in real estate. Azure Printed Homes in Culver City is changing the way people buy and build homes with its...
CULVER CITY, CA
Summer Adventure

Local enrichment program returns after two-year hiatus. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Summer Adventure is back. The affordable summer enrichment program, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021, is co-sponsored by the Santa Monica Education Foundation and Santa Monica-Malibu Council of PTAs. The program is open to children in kindergarten...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Helping Animals

Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation hosts its first fundraiser event. The Santa Monica Animal Shelter Foundation’s (SMASF) first fundraiser event for the Santa Monica Animal Shelter was held on June 4. The Santa Monica Animal Shelter Open House Fundraiser and donations raised will go to helping the animals at...
SANTA MONICA, CA
You’re Not Alone

In-school program offers safe, nurturing spaces for students with incarcerated loved ones. Children with incarcerated loved ones need safe spaces at school, away from the pressures of teachers or students. To help these children, POPS the Club offers weekly meetings, including at Venice and Santa Monica high schools. These meetings...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Giving Back to the Community

Marina del Rey Historical Society hosts Sunday brunch fundraiser. On June 5, the Marina del Rey Historical Society hosted a Sunday brunch fundraiser at Marina del Rey Hotel. It was the organization’s first major fundraiser in several years since the pandemic. A group of MBA students at CSUN David...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Marina Bay Watch Company reaches special milestone

Michael Vartanian began his journey working at a watch shop when he was just 16 years old. He spent nine years at that job and learned all about how to care for watches. He originally had planned to become a pharmacist but didn’t feel that it was the right path for him, so he earned a business degree from Cal State LA before starting his own business.
MARINA DEL REY, CA

