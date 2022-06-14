ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Fentanyl fuels Kentucky’s record-breaking overdose deaths

By Associated Press, BRUCE SCHREINER
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQ0Ai_0gAmN9Pq00

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fatal drug overdoses rose nearly 15% in Kentucky last year, surpassing 2,000 deaths as the increased use of fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — resulted in a record death toll in the state, according to a report released Monday.

The report showed that 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021 — an ongoing scourge plaguing rural counties and the state’s largest cities alike. It was the first time the Bluegrass State surpassed 2,000 drug overdose deaths in a single year, said Van Ingram, executive director of the state Office of Drug Control Policy.

The state’s rising death count mirrored the nation’s escalating overdose epidemic . Last year, for the first time, more than 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses over a 12-month period, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with about two-thirds of those deaths linked to fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

New data shows synthetic opioids outpacing other drugs in overdose deaths

In Kentucky, fentanyl was identified in nearly 73% of overdose deaths last year, Monday’s report said.

“We’ve never seen one drug this prevalent in the toxicology reports of overdose fatalities,” Ingram said in a phone interview.

Overdose deaths are often attributed to more than one drug. Some people take multiple drugs and fentanyl is increasingly cut into other drugs, often without the buyers’ knowledge, officials say.

“I talked to a drug task force director last week who said, ‘We’re finding fentanyl in everything,’” Ingram said.

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who has steered large sums of federal money to his home state of Kentucky over the years to combat its drug-abuse woes, said in a recent column that fentanyl has “flooded” across the nation’s southern border.

“Law enforcement leaders across the commonwealth tell me that, to curb overdose deaths, our number one priority should be to stop fentanyl from illegally entering our country through Mexico,” McConnell said.

IU researchers developing patch that could reverse an overdose

State officials also pointed to the availability of potent, inexpensive methamphetamine as another factor in Kentucky’s latest rise in drug overdose deaths.

The highest number of drug overdose deaths in 2021 occurred among Kentuckians aged 35-44, the report said. There were 672 deaths in that age group last year, up 17.5% from the prior year.

The overdose fatality report was released by the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet and the Office of Drug Control Policy.

Kentucky has long been plagued by high rates of addiction to opioid painkillers.

In 2020, more than 1,960 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses, up nearly 50% from the pre-pandemic death count of 1,316 in 2019. Many people discontinued their drug treatment efforts out of fear of contracting COVID-19. That, along with the sense of isolation caused by the virus, contributed to the 2020 surge in overdose deaths, state officials said then.

Now, treatment and recovery programs are again ramping up across Kentucky.

“Every day we must work together to fund recovery programs and treatment options so that we can continue to address this scourge and get our people the help they need,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday in a news release.

The governor said the overdose death toll was “devastating and extremely heartbreaking.”

Fentanyl causing mass-overdose events across US, DEA warns

Ahead of Monday’s report, Beshear announced another step toward achieving a statewide policy goal of offering no-cost services close to home to help Kentuckians overcome drug addiction.

The state is working to establish cities and counties as “Recovery Ready Communities” — aimed at providing high-quality recovery programs across Kentucky, Beshear’s administration said.

“This drug epidemic in this country is going to be solved one community at a time,” Ingram said later Monday in touting the program.

Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy is partnering with Volunteers of America to launch the Recovery Ready Community Certification Program. Cities and counties can apply for certification upon offering transportation, support groups and employment services at no cost for people seeking treatment for drug or alcohol addiction. A measure enacted last year by Kentucky lawmakers created an advisory council assigned to create the recovery ready certification.

Kentucky state Rep. Adam Bowling, the measure’s lead sponsor, said Monday that the program will “empower cities and counties to provide a powerful lifeline to help Kentuckians build a life free from addiction.”

“Make no mistake, substance abuse is a crippling, dangerous disease that can be prevented and treated successfully,” Bowling said in a statement. “However, those who face it must have community support and access to treatment and resources, regardless of where they live or how much money is in their bank account.”

___

People can call the KY Help Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
SCDNReports

2 Bodies Discovered At Indiana Home

2 Bodies Discovered at Indiana HomeSCDN photo archives. Indiana police are investigating after a tragic discovery in the 1100 block of S. Keystone Avenue. Officers were dispatched to a home on S. Keystone around 9 pm on Wednesday evening. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered two dead bodies. Officers suspect the cause of death is a double overdose, however, the incident is still under investigation.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, KY
k105.com

Elderly eastern Kentucky hunter missing since Sunday found alive

An elderly eastern Kentucky man who failed to return home from a hunting trip has been found alive. Darrell Carter, 75, was found Wednesday night at approximately 8:00 alive by a farmer checking his fields, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office. Carter, who had been hunting in mountainous terrain in dangerously high temperatures, was dehydrated and had suffered cuts and bruises but was otherwise in good health. He was transported to Baptist Health Corbin.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Young child drowns in Kentucky pool

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A toddler has died after drowning in a pool Wednesday morning in Laurel County. Deputies said the child was just 23 months old. Unfortunately, several drownings have been reported recently. This is the second drowning in Laurel County this year, and we know of two that have happened in Taylor County within three days.
Wave 3

Hundreds of Kentucky cities receiving funding to offset COVID-19 costs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 360 non-entitlement cities in Kentucky are receiving funding that exceeds $162 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The funding is being distributed Thursday to help cities offset COVID-19 expenses like the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics, loss of revenue, and payroll, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
wdrb.com

Legalizing medical marijuana? Beshear launches new advisory committee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear launched an advisory team that will help him decide whether to take executive action to legalize access to medical marijuana. The committee of 17 is expected to travel the state to get Kentuckians' viewpoints on medical cannabis and give that feedback to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Indiana organizations receive $35 million in public health grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Grants totaling $35 million are being distributed across Indiana to help make communities healthier. The Health Issues and Challenges grants focus on several areas impacting Hoosiers’ health, from access to fresh food and proper nutrition to tobacco use and lead exposure. Volunteers from Gleaners Food Bank travel across 21 Indiana counties to make […]
INDIANA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 cases stay on rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continued its upward trend during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. While most other metrics also rose, the state’s positivity rate had a steep decline. A total of 13,497 new cases were reported to state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Overdose Deaths#Fentanyl#Drug Overdose#Kentuckians#The State#Americans
marijuanamoment.net

KY gov signs medical cannabis executive order (Newsletter: June 15, 2022)

NE marijuana activists win ballot lawsuit; NM insurers sued over cannabis reimbursements; MA psychedelics resolution stalls; MT tribal growing issues. Subscribe to receive Marijuana Moment’s newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. It’s the best way to make sure you know which cannabis stories are shaping the day.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Grants aid protections for adults who are older, disabled

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say federal funding has been awarded to Kentucky to support protections for older adults and those with disabilities. Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday in a statement that Adult Protective Services in Kentucky will receive $2.1 million and the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman will receive $238,000 from the Administration for Community Living.
KENTUCKY STATE
roadsbridges.com

The Launching of Kentucky's Tallest Bridge

The recently constructed Pond Creek Bridge on US460 in Pike County, Kentucky had an unusual construction method used to build it. More popular in Europe, incremental bridge launching is ideal when a bridge is very high and access via traditional cranes is difficult or impractical. The bridge, which is the...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy