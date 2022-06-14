ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Senator Says Political Power Is More Important Than Gun Safety

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmZWp_0gAmN6lf00

Click here to read the full article.

While the Senate may be drawing up a framework for new gun control legislation, one Republican senator made it clear on where his priorities stand on Tuesday afternoon.

“I think we’re more interested in the red wave than we are in red flags, quite honestly,” Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota said after learning of the framework, according to Igor Bobic of HuffPost.

Even Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he was “comfortable” with the framework that a group of 20 of his colleagues announced over the weekend . The Kentucky senator said he’d back the resulting legislation as long as it “ends up reflecting what the framework indicates.”

Besides making stricter background checks for gun buyers under 21 and funding mental health services and school security, it also would offer incentives for states to pass red-flag laws, as Florida did after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Red-flag laws permit family members, police officers, and doctors to ask a judge to confiscate a person’s firearms if they believe them to be a threat to themselves or others. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have these laws on the books.

When the plan was first announced, 10 Republican senators backed it — enough to overcome the Senate filibuster. The plan does not go as far as what many gun control activists want , however. It does not, for instance, prohibit teenagers from buying semi-automatic assault rifles. (A bill doing so was first introduced three years ago.)

But even when it comes to the modest changes the framework proposes, Cramer apparently isn’t on board. He probably should be, even if all he cares about is a “red wave” in November. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll recently found that 60 percent of Republicans, 61 percent of gun owners, and 73 percent of all Americans support red-flag laws.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 157

Trsh
1d ago

That’s the typical response of the do nothing republicans. They’re more interested in taking our hard earned tax dollars for doing nothing than protecting the lives of living children.

Reply(40)
53
Craig Bellet
1d ago

He gets to much money from the NRA to ever support this. He is being more honest then most of them , but he should just admit he is bought and paid for and represents us in name only.

Reply(1)
35
Tom
1d ago

So putting his political ambitions, no matter how fringe they may be, ahead of common-sense, law and order, and human lives is the purpose of the Republican Party? I thank him for his honesty, so rare in his party, but fear his numbnuttedness.

Reply(6)
20
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Favorite House Republican Is Married to the Gun Industry

Click here to read the full article. Lots of Republicans are close with the gun lobby. But for Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, the relationship is more like: Until death do us part. Stefanik’s husband, Matt Manda, is the public affairs manager for the firearm industry’s top trade association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Despite the sporty branding, NSSF does the bidding of hardcore gunmakers. Its board of governors includes the CEO of Daniel Defense, the gunmaker whose AR-15 was the massacre weapon in Uvalde, as well as executives from Smith & Wesson, Glock, Beretta, Sturm, Ruger &...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Endorsed Her. Now She Wants to Use State Power to ‘Crush’ the Left and Impose ‘God’s Moral Order’

Click here to read the full article. Jacky Eubanks is running for the Michigan legislature with a “wholehearted” endorsement from Donald Trump who calls her “an America First Patriot.” Her agenda? Banning contraception, gay marriage and imposing the “Christian moral order” on the nation. Eubanks, a Gen Z conservative who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election in Michigan, disclosed her extreme views in an interview on “Church Militant,” a digital media service that has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an “anti-LGBTQ hate group.” Church Militant is run by Michael Voris, an ex-TV news reporter and formerly gay man who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

As Grieving Parkland Families Waited for Trump, He Ranted About How to ‘Stick It to the Mexicans’

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump posted about the need for “real solutions and real leadership” on Wednesday in response to the school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and he’ll likely make a similar call on Friday, when he travels to Houston to address the National Rifle Association. But when there was another mass shooting at a school during his presidency, he offered no new solutions and, according to a person present, was mentally absent at a critical moment for addressing the gun violence crisis. As Trump’s team was preparing him in late 2018 to meet with the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mike Pence
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#Gop#Republican#Huffpost
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy