The nonprofit organization Good Brothers and Sisters of Montgomery County hosted its 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration Conroe's MLK Park on First Street Saturday. The date of June 19, 1865, which was later shortened to "Juneteenth," marks the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law that establishes Juneteenth as an official federal holiday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/gbgsofmoco for more about the organization and its Juneteenth event.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO