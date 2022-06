Like clockwork, another slew of huge new movies and TV shows has arrived on streaming services to clog up your already stacked watchlist for 2022. This weekend is a particularly unique case, mind you, since the headline series – Peaky Blinders season 6 – has already aired in certain parts of the world. The final outing for the BBC-produced show began streaming in the UK way back in February, but now it's finally come to Netflix for overseas audiences to enjoy. Elsewhere, new superhero adventure Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney Plus, while critically-acclaimed sci-fi series, For All Mankind, returns to Apple TV Plus.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO