Lufkin-based candy company celebrates 90 years of business

LUFKIN, Texas ( KETK ) — Atkinson Candy Company in Lufkin was started in 1932, and has been in business ever since. B.E. and Mabel Atkinson found a way to keep their family afloat during the Great Depression, the company said.

During this time, candy was inexpensive and easy for most people to afford. Their website states that Mabel created some of the original recipes that the company still makes today, like the peanut butter bars.

Atkinson Candy Company grew to be a nationally recognized manufacturer and is known for their candies like to Chick-O-Stick , Mint Twists, Rainbow Coconut Bars and a variety of peanut brittle.

Their candies can now be found at Walmart, Dollar Tree, Dollar General and many more. In 2010, the company expanded by opening a manufacturing facility in Guatemala to help themselves with the world’s sugar prices for the candies, they said. Their website states that Atkinson Candy Co. de Guatemala specializes in handcrafting some of their signature treats like Mint Twists, Cinnamon Twists and Rainbow Twists.

The candy company was featured in the 2016 Texas Travel Bucket Lists by Texas Monthly.

In 2019, Atkinson Candy Company unveiled an updated version of their popular Chick-O-Stick . The revamp of the classic treat was made without artificial colors or flavors. The candy originally had artificial red and blue coloring along with the fresh roasted peanut butter and toasted coconut, made at the factory in Lufkin.

“We are so thankful for each of you. You have reminded us that this world will never get too old to enjoy the sweeter things in life. Together, we have given each other hope for the best, brightest, and sweetest future imaginable,” the company stated in a blog.

