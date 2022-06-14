Chatham County grand jury indicts two for murder in April shooting of British tourist

This is a developing story.

A Chatham County grand jury indicted two people on felony murder charges in connection with the April shooting death of U.K. national Benjamin Tucker, 27, at a downtown convenience store.

Georgiamae Lawrence, 28, and Corey Reynolds Kent, 42, were indicted for malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault for the early morning shooting at the Time Saver store on Bay Street. Lawrence also faces weapons charges.

Tucker was killed and another man, Savannah resident Henry McDonough, 27, was wounded.

At the time of the shooting, Savannah Police spokesperson Bianca Johnson said evidence indicated "that this is not a random shooting."

Neither the police nor the Chatham County District Attorney's would elaborate on Tuesday whether Tucker was targeted, citing that the case remained under an active investigation.

McDonough was buying cigarettes in the store after finishing up work when he was shot in the leg. He did not know Tucker or the two suspects.

“When it all happened so fast that I don't even really remember, like, much of what happened other than there was a few guys dragging a dude out of a store,” said McDonough. “And I thought it was gonna be a fight. And then the next thing I know, I was in the store with my back turned when it happened. And then I heard the shot, and then I felt it hit me in the leg.”

