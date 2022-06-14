ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punchless again, the Brewers suffer their fourth shutout in this string of 11 losses in 13 games

By Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
NEW YORK – Even Phil Garner is probably starting to wonder how he still hasn’t been passed by Craig Counsell yet.

Fifteen days ago, the Milwaukee Brewers skipper was just three wins away from breaking Garner’s franchise’s record for wins by a manager.

With yet another loss Tuesday night at Citi Field against the New York Mets, Counsell remained tied with Garner at 563 wins as the Brewers continued their prolonged skid.

Chris Bassitt pitched eight shutout innings and the Mets pounced early en route to a 4-0 victory, the eighth time Milwaukee has been shut out this season.

It was also the Brewers' fourth shutout since June 3, part of a stretch of 11 losses in 13 games as they have seen a four-game division lead turn into a 2½-game deficit.

Box score: Mets 4, Brewers 0

More: So far, so good: Most of Brewers' top 10 prospects faring well, while Jackson Chourio breaks through

More: Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff took a 'big step' Tuesday toward his return from Raynaud's Syndrome

The Mets took advantage of miscues in the field to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Brewers starter Adrian Houser. After Brandon Nimmo led off with a double, Starling Marte hit a grounder to Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson, who fielded the ball but lost his footing to allow Marte to reach.

Following a Pete Alonso single to score Nimmo with one out, Jeff McNeil pounded a weak grounder directly into the turf. It bounced high in the air and back toward the mound, where Houser attempted to make a play but instead deflected the ball past a drawn-in infield and into shallow right. Marte scored and McNeil took second on one of the weakest-hit doubles one will ever see.

The Mets added another run in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Eduardo Escobar and made it 4-0 in the fifth when Alonso singled home Marte.

The Brewers put a number of good swings on Bassitt but were largely unable to find holes in the defense and, in the rare instances they did, saw their rallies erased by double plays. Bassitt induced three inning-ending double plays, including in the fifth and sixth when Milwaukee had two runners on.

Punchless again, the Brewers suffer their fourth shutout in this string of 11 losses in 13 games

