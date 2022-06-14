ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Gang members found guilty of conspiracies to commit assault, murder in Monterey County jail

By Staff reports
The Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgB26_0gAmM39h00

A federal jury has convicted two Monterey County men of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the U.S Attorney’s Office announced.

Vincent Gerald Garcia and Jorge Jasso were convicted June 7, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan said.

The verdict follows a three-week jury trial before U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman.

Garcia, 55, of Salinas, and Jasso, 29, of Soledad, were charged along with 13 co-defendants on September 26, 2018, and were the last defendants pending in the case, the agency said.

At trial, Garcia and Jasso each faced three charges:

  • Engaging in a racketeering (RICO) conspiracy;
  • Engaging of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering; and
  • Engaging in a conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

The jury convicted Garcia and Jasso of all counts.

According to the evidence presented at trial, from December 2012 through April 2014 Garcia and Jasso were active members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang and its affiliated Norteño street gang.

“Garcia was the Regiment Commander for the NF in charge of all Monterey County,” the agency said in a statement. “Jasso was a Norteño member from Soledad. Norteño gang members pledged loyalty to the NF. Inside prisons and local jails, all members and associates of the NF worked together to maintain the structure and follow the gang’s rules. Any member in a Norteño housing unit who committed a serious violation of the rules was subject to ‘removal.’”

Read more: Men punished Monterey County Jail inmates for not following Nuestra Familia gang rules

One such removal was orchestrated by Norteño gang members and involved an organized attack upon the target, first by at least one “hitter” stabbing the target and followed immediately by a beating without weapons by at least two “bombers.” The beating inflicted maximum damage to the victim and caused a distraction that allowed time for the hitters to hide weapons and wash off, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Trial evidence showed that such removals were approved in advance by the Norteño in charge of the facility upon learning of violations from members in the jail housing unit.

The Norteño gang member in charge of the housing unit planned the removal. All members of the Norteño housing unit were aware of the removal process and were required to assist if requested.

Other evidence demonstrated that the sale of controlled substances both inside custodial facilities and on the street was a central income source for the gang.

Indicted: Feds charge alleged Norteño, Nuestra Familia members for crimes committed in and out of jail

Norteño members smuggled controlled substances into Monterey County Jail as well as other jails and sold the “hard” drugs to other inmates, but distributed marijuana solely to fellow Norteños in custody, the agency said.

Garcia was identified by trial evidence as the leader responsible for approving the removals. Garcia, a longtime gang member, rose through the ranks to become a carnale of the NF prison gang in the 1990s, the agency said. He later became the NF Regiment Commander in charge of Salinas and all of Monterey County from at least 2012 through 2014. From May 2013 through February 2015, Garcia was incarcerated in the Monterey County Jail. Evidence showed he was in charge of the entire jail for the NF and ordered assaults and murder attempts. He retained ultimate authority and could put fellow gang members on “freeze” status, clear them for rule violations, strip them of gang or leadership roles, and elevate others into leadership positions.

Jorge Jasso, according to the evidence, was a Norteño street gang member from Soledad who was housed in Monterey County Jail from May 2012 through September 2013.

He was an NF foot soldier that participated in murder attempts and assaults, the agency said. He participated in the removal of a Norteño gang member on December 2, 2012, by performing the role of a bomber after others stabbed the victim.

Jasso was also involved in the removal of a second victim on February 25, 2013, again acting as a bomber after the victim was stabbed, the agency said.

Both are set to be sentenced on Aug. 30, 2022, and remain in custody pending sentencing. Each face a maximum of life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Gang members found guilty of conspiracies to commit assault, murder in Monterey County jail

Comments / 2

Related
kingcityrustler.com

King City gang members convicted of 2019 Greenfield murder

KING CITY — A Monterey County jury has convicted two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, were found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling and street terrorism on June 16 in connection with the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield.
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

K9 finds 585 grams of drugs in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz County said their K9 unit found over 580 grams of suspected drugs last week. Deputy Dries found 500 grams of suspected meth after servicing a search warrant on a storage locker, said deputies. Further searches yielded 55 more grams of meth and 30 grams of suspected heroin, said The post K9 finds 585 grams of drugs in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said Wednesday night they broke up a party at a park and arrested a minor drinking alone in the passenger seat of a car. Police said everyone else at the park party ran away; they found cannabis and alcohol and an unregistered firearm on the floor of the passenger seat. The post Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Soledad, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Man arrested for robbing Salinas bank

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man Wednesday for robbing a Wells Fargo Bank inside the Safeway on 1546 North Main Street at 11:35 a.m. Daniel Turcotte, 66, entered the bank and asked demanded money from the teller with a note, said police. The teller stalled for time and hit the silent The post Police: Man arrested for robbing Salinas bank appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Families of guard, mom killed in San Jose apartment murder-suicide overcome with grief

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people killed during a domestic dispute in San Jose over the weekend were identified by loved ones. Relatives of Marco Carral said the 23-year-old security guard died during his shift at the Crescent Village Apartments on Sunday. Authorities said Carral was trying to intervene in a domestic dispute between a husband and wife in the parking lot of the complex.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gang Members#Street Gang#Gang Violence#County Jail#Violent Crime#The Nuestra Familia#Nf
cityofpaloalto.org

Two Suspects Charged in January Tobacco Store Robbery

Palo Alto, CA – Detectives obtained charges on two suspects this week for their participation in an armed robbery of a Palo Alto tobacco store that occurred in January. Both suspects had already been arrested for other regional armed robberies by the San Jose Police Department back in April.
PALO ALTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Collision in Monterey County Kills Four Valley Residents

Officials in Monterey County reported that four residents from the Central Valley were killed in a crash on the morning of Monday, June 13, 2022. The fatal car accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. in King City. The California Highway Patrol described the incident as a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lookout.co

Santa Cruz County’s finest

Editor’s note: Lookout worked with students at Pajaro Valley Unified School District’s Diamond Technology Institute charter high school through the school year. As a demonstration project, supported by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union, Lookout provided the school’s students and teachers complete access to Lookout’s local news and information, which has been used in several classes. This spring, Lookout staffers worked with Diamond Technology juniors, who interviewed Watsonville community members to create their own version of Lookout’s ongoing Unsung Santa Cruz series. Today through Thursday, we feature the students’ contributions. For more information on our expanding student engagement programs, both in high schools and at UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College, check out our Student Access page.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services Investigate Animal Abandonment Case

Originally published as a Hollister Police Department Nixle post – “HOLLISTER, CA – June 13, 2022 -On August 24, 2020, at approximately 0816 hours, Hollister Animal Control Officers discovered twenty Terrier type dogs left in the Hollister Animal Shelter afterhours kennels. Only one out of the twenty animals possessed a microchip. Despite numerous attempts to contact the registered owner, they failed to reclaim their dog.
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Residents Raise Concern Over Shuttered SJ School Amid Recent Crimes

Residents say a shuttered school in South San Jose has become a nuisance. Glider Elementary School in South San Jose has been closed for four years now due to budget cuts and declining enrollment and neighbors say it has become a nuisance. Some of the windows have been smashed out...
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Parolee reportedly caught with nine guns in home

Originally published as a Watsonville Police Department Facebook post:. “A Watsonville woman with ties to a local gang is facing several charges after the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check and seized several guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and thousands of dollars in cash.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A suspected arsonist has been arrested for starting multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard Monday at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Police were sent to the open field east of the soccer complex to help Salinas Fire, who were putting out several fires in the area. Witnesses said a man was lighting fires The post Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Man caught after foot chase

Watsonville Police lead a man to a patrol car after he reportedly fled from them on foot on the 1800 block of Main Street Tuesday. California Highway Patrol officer Alyssa Gutierrez said Loren Green Silveira, 33, evaded the CHP on June 8 in a 2010 Hyundai on northbound Highway 17 at a high speed. The CHP terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. On Tuesday police spotted Silveira behind the UPS store at the Crossroads Center. After a short foot chase police caught him. He was charged with felony evading police and driving in a reckless manner, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA
The Salinas Californian

The Salinas Californian

491
Followers
147
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Salinas California News - thecalifornian.com is the home page of Salinas California with in depth and updated Salinas local news.

 http://thecalifornian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy