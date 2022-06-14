Gang members found guilty of conspiracies to commit assault, murder in Monterey County jail

A federal jury has convicted two Monterey County men of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the U.S Attorney’s Office announced.

Vincent Gerald Garcia and Jorge Jasso were convicted June 7, U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan said.

The verdict follows a three-week jury trial before U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman.

Garcia, 55, of Salinas, and Jasso, 29, of Soledad, were charged along with 13 co-defendants on September 26, 2018, and were the last defendants pending in the case, the agency said.

At trial, Garcia and Jasso each faced three charges:

Engaging in a racketeering (RICO) conspiracy;

Engaging of conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering; and

Engaging in a conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

The jury convicted Garcia and Jasso of all counts.

According to the evidence presented at trial, from December 2012 through April 2014 Garcia and Jasso were active members of the Nuestra Familia prison gang and its affiliated Norteño street gang.

“Garcia was the Regiment Commander for the NF in charge of all Monterey County,” the agency said in a statement. “Jasso was a Norteño member from Soledad. Norteño gang members pledged loyalty to the NF. Inside prisons and local jails, all members and associates of the NF worked together to maintain the structure and follow the gang’s rules. Any member in a Norteño housing unit who committed a serious violation of the rules was subject to ‘removal.’”

One such removal was orchestrated by Norteño gang members and involved an organized attack upon the target, first by at least one “hitter” stabbing the target and followed immediately by a beating without weapons by at least two “bombers.” The beating inflicted maximum damage to the victim and caused a distraction that allowed time for the hitters to hide weapons and wash off, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Trial evidence showed that such removals were approved in advance by the Norteño in charge of the facility upon learning of violations from members in the jail housing unit.

The Norteño gang member in charge of the housing unit planned the removal. All members of the Norteño housing unit were aware of the removal process and were required to assist if requested.

Other evidence demonstrated that the sale of controlled substances both inside custodial facilities and on the street was a central income source for the gang.

Norteño members smuggled controlled substances into Monterey County Jail as well as other jails and sold the “hard” drugs to other inmates, but distributed marijuana solely to fellow Norteños in custody, the agency said.

Garcia was identified by trial evidence as the leader responsible for approving the removals. Garcia, a longtime gang member, rose through the ranks to become a carnale of the NF prison gang in the 1990s, the agency said. He later became the NF Regiment Commander in charge of Salinas and all of Monterey County from at least 2012 through 2014. From May 2013 through February 2015, Garcia was incarcerated in the Monterey County Jail. Evidence showed he was in charge of the entire jail for the NF and ordered assaults and murder attempts. He retained ultimate authority and could put fellow gang members on “freeze” status, clear them for rule violations, strip them of gang or leadership roles, and elevate others into leadership positions.

Jorge Jasso, according to the evidence, was a Norteño street gang member from Soledad who was housed in Monterey County Jail from May 2012 through September 2013.

He was an NF foot soldier that participated in murder attempts and assaults, the agency said. He participated in the removal of a Norteño gang member on December 2, 2012, by performing the role of a bomber after others stabbed the victim.

Jasso was also involved in the removal of a second victim on February 25, 2013, again acting as a bomber after the victim was stabbed, the agency said.

Both are set to be sentenced on Aug. 30, 2022, and remain in custody pending sentencing. Each face a maximum of life in prison.

