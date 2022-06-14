ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FGCU professors fight for higher pay raises to keep up with cost of living

By Dave Elias
 4 days ago
Professors at Florida Gulf Coast University are getting a crash course in economics. They’re fighting for pay raises after going years without one.

Some FGCU faculty members say they’re insulted because they haven’t received a raise in over two years and now that the college is prepared to offer one it’s only 2% and they say that’s not enough.

“I think they’re worth more than 2% especially with how the economy is right now. They deserve a raise,” said FGCU Student Anna Valdez.

Most students had no idea their professors were going without and pleading to make more money.

“We’re not going to have any professors here unless we do something about it,” said FGCU Student Heather Koskinas.

According to the union president Carolynne Gischel she’s not kidding.

“There’s definitely talk of people looking for positions elsewhere,” Gischel confirmed.

United Faculty of Florida union leaders like Patrick Niner say the cost of living is threatening many of the school’s 520 faculty members.

“A lot of them are questioning their ability to continue to survive and work at FGCU,” Niner said.

It’s a real concern for longtime FGCU Ecology and Environmental Studies Professor Edwin Everham.

“Truthfully I fear for the future of my institution if it can’t attract and retain the very best colleagues,” Everham explained.

He called the schools 2% pay hike an insult.

The union is expected to meet Wednesday to decide whether to accept or reject the offer which includes a one-time $2,000 merit bonus.

Niner said the union will ask its members for their advice and direction on what to do next.

FGCU Coordinator of Communications Pamela McCabe confirmed the school is engaged in good-faith negotiations, but she said the university does not comment on active negotiations.

