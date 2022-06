PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — It stands in stark contrast to the brick and mortar walls that surrounds it. On an exposed concrete floor between two buildings in Downtown Prichard stands a memorial to those who were forced from their homes in Africa. Among them, those made to board, the Clotilda, the last slave ship to the America, and brought to Mobile.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO