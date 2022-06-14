ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Buzz

Here’s how to watch the start of the Newport Bermuda Race

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Md7Ia_0gAmKx8C00
Photo by Talbot Wilson/PPL

Boasting a fleet of 215 yachts, the Newport Bermuda Race returns for the 52nd “Thrash to the Onion Patch” on June 17 at 1pm.

The fleet size for the 635-nautical mile race, co-hosted by the Cruising Club of America and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, is the second largest in the race’s history, trailing only the 265 yachts that entered the centennial anniversary race in 2006.

This year’s race features eight divisions: Double-Handed (22 entries), Finisterre for cruisers (38), Gibbs Hill Lighthouse (27), Multihull (3), Open (1), Spirit of Tradition (2), St. David’s Lighthouse (121) and Super Yacht (1).

The fleet includes eight of 17 class winners from the 2018 race as well as two overall division winners. Jason Carroll (New Rochelle, New York) looks to go back-to-back in the Multihull Division while the Morris Justine 36 Yankee Girl goes after a three-peat in the Double-Handed Division but under new owner Thomas Vander Salm (Salem, Massachusetts), who purchased the Chuck Paine design from Zachary Lee in 2018.

Watching from the shore

Because the race start is so close to land, many spectators gather at shoreside public areas, especially Brenton Point and Fort Adams in Newport, and Beavertail and Fort Wetherhill in Jamestown.

Nearest to the start is the famous Castle Hill Inn with its sloping waterfront lawn. (Note, the Inn charges for parking and asks that you not bring food or drink.)

If you are equipped with a VHF radio, you can listen in on VHF 72 Race communications (receive only).

Watching from the water

The Newport Bermuda race welcome boats to join their fleet on the water but they ask spectators to be respectful of the competitors and race officials.

There are charter boats available in Newport or you may take your own boat but you must stay in designated areas.

Starts are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m and continue every ten minutes thereafter until approximately 4:10 p.m. The starting line is between a yellow buoy near Castle Hill and the staff displaying an orange flag on the committee vessel near mid-channel.

Please keep clear of the area outlined by orange inflatable buoys, and the Press Alley outlined by green inflatable buoys.

Be kind – No wake

Please display the bright pink streamer from an antenna or rigging to indicate that you have received this information sheet and are willing to cooperate. Please follow the instructions of the boats flying yellow race committee flags. Listen on VHF Ch. 72 for race information. Please do not transmit on VHF Channels 72 or 06.

Watching online

For photos and race coverage, including live tracking of competing boats: www.bermudarace.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Argo on record pace in 52nd Newport Bermuda Race

At 1130 hours this morning, Jason Carroll’s MOD70 Argo was setting a blistering pace in the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race. The foil-assisted trimaran was making 18 knots on a heading due southeast just to the west of the rhumbline. The crew of eight had less than 190 nautical miles to the finish and was sailing in southwesterly winds of 20 knots.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up today: Saturday, June 18

Good Morning, today is Saturday, June 18. 🌊 A private fireworks display is scheduled to take place this evening near Goat Island. The display, which is expected to last roughly 6 minutes, is set to begin at 9 p.m, according to the City of Newport. 🌊 There’s a lot...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RPL’s Libby Kirwin closes multi-million dollar sale of Newport’s Scales & Shells restaurant

Residential Properties Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the sale of 527 Thames Street, 537 Thames Street, and 2 Goodwin Street in Newport. RPL Broker Associate Libby Kirwin proudly represented both sides in this multimillion-dollar transaction. For nearly four decades, the building has been home to a staple of Newport’s active restaurant scene, Scales & Shells, a favorite of both natives and visitors. Owners Debra and Andy Ackerman sold the building to Nautilus Property, LLC, formed by Peregrine Group, with plans to keep all of the staff on board, including the management team and head chef.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massachusetts#Vehicles#The Newport Bermuda Race#The Multihull Division#Yankee Girl#Castle Hill Inn
whatsupnewp.com

SIx Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 17-19)

This weekend is a big one for Rhode Island Pride, the states leading LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. With roots in a 75-person march in 1976, Pridefest has grown into one of the state’s largest events all summer, with over 100,000 expected to attend. All Weekend: RI Pride takes over the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Providence PrideFest to draw hundreds of thousands

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– A weekend of block parties, parades, and celebrations began Friday evening, as PrideFest returns to Providence once again. Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected for the parade. “I think we’re looking at about 8-10,000 people at this event,” said Randy Dantuono, owner of the Dark...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIHousing Announce Historic $80M Investment for Affordable Housing Across Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

While some local beaches and pools are opening, others are closing

SWANSEA — Town Administrator Mallory Aronstein, in conjunction with the Swansea Beach Committee and Board of Selectmen, announces that Swansea Town Beach will be opening for the 2022 season on Saturday, June 18. “We are pleased to announce that the Swansea Town Beach will once again be opening to...
SWANSEA, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (June 17-19)

Some big names in rock and roll make up this week’s “Six Picks,” where we highlight some of the best live music around town. Have a great weekend!. Friday: Do the Mardi Gras Mambo! Head to a New Orleans street party Friday night at Bold Point Park in East Providence when Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown takes over the outdoor stage. The Newport Jazz Festival alum headlines a show that includes Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk and The Soul Rebels. Music starts at 6:30PM. Tickets and more here.
NEWPORT, RI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bristol The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Windham County in northern Connecticut South central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northeastern Washington County in Rhode Island Newport County in Rhode Island Kent County in Rhode Island Southwestern Providence County in Rhode Island Southeastern Bristol County in Rhode Island * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 250 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include New Bedford, Fall River, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, Dartmouth, South Kingstown, West Warwick, North Kingstown, Newport, Bristol, Plainfield, Portsmouth, Barrington, Middletown, Narragansett, Tiverton, Westport, East Greenwich and Warren. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Traffic Cams Coming To Portsmouth In Trial Program

Another Rhode Island municipality is adding Flock safety cameras, which are license plate-reading systems. Providence and several suburban cities have the cameras in place to catch criminals. The Portsmouth Town Council voted 5-to-1 in approval of a one-year pilot program. Local authorities have said this year that the plate readers...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
Block Island Times

Frank DiBiase III of The Atwells Group appointed to 2022 RIHA Board of Directors

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association (RIHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Block Island resident Frank DiBiase III to its 2022 Board of Directors. DiBiase is a business development representative and food and beverage director for The Atwells Group, which includes three successful restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the more modern Inn at Spring House.
BUSINESS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy