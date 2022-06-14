ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Jackson Lyft driver turns tragedy into triumph

By Thao Ta
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former Lyft driver, who Jackson police said was shot at least seven times, hopes to continue raising awareness about what she went through to prevent other tragedies.

Brandy Littrell was robbed, shot and left in the woods in November 2021 while giving a ride. She has had a remarkable journey recovering from the incident.

Lyft driver shot seven times in Jackson recovering at home

Littrell went from being wheelchair bound, to using a walker and to a full recovery physically.

“I certainly don’t pick at the same location that I picked up from before. That’s a trigger,” said Littrell.

Authorities arrested Dontarius MaGee in connection to the crime. He faces multiple charges, including kidnapping, carjacking and aggravated assault.

“He has no bearing in my mind whatsoever. I don’t let him control my life,” Littrell stated.

She is now driving for an all-female rideshare company called “Literally Just Ladies,” which was launched after Littrell was shot.

“Out of everything I’ve ever done in my life, it’s the one job I can say I fully enjoyed.”

Lyft driver describes struggle to survive attack in Jackson

Being a part of the company is what Littrell said she enjoys. She offered word of advice for others who are part of the rideshare community.

“If you have to just keep talking about the weather, make some sort of conversation. Have a dash cam. Make sure you are aware of your surroundings.”

While Littrell still battles the physical and emotional scars, she is overcoming tragedy through recovery.

A court date has not been set for MaGee as of June 2022. The FBI is investigating the incident.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

