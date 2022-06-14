Mississippi Blood Services marks World Blood Donor Day
FLOWOOD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Tuesday, June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, which is a day for blood banks to thank their donors and raise awareness about blood donations.
Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) offered free items to donors on Tuesday. Officials said it’s a push to get more people to help save lives.3rd case of West Nile virus reported in Mississippi for 2022
Brittany Mitchell, the donor resource specialist for MBS, said there is a large need for blood donations.
“We’re undergoing a severe shortage of blood, not only here in Mississippi, but on a national level,” she explained.
Those who donated on Tuesday were entered into a chance to win a $1,000 Visa gift card.
To find a donor site near you, visit the MBS website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0