Suspicious Package Found At Mansfield Commercial Property, Police Say

By Nicole Valinote
 4 days ago
An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found at a commercial property in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

An investigation is underway after a suspicious package was found at a commercial property in Connecticut.

Troopers in Tolland County responded to a report of a suspicious package located at 228 Stafford Road in Mansfield at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Police said the package was rendered safe at the scene, and evidence was recovered for examination.

Authoriites asked anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Jon Baisley at 860-896-3233

"This serves as a reminder if you see something, say something," State Police said. "If anyone sees a package, bag, or item that appears suspicious or unattended do not touch or tamper with the item and notify police immediately."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suspicious Package Found
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

