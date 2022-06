MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It should be clear by now that there is tremendous interest throughout Greater Memphis in where Memphis Light Gas and Water will get its electricity in the future. The issue has been debated ad nauseam for more than four years, and it’s no surprise so many voices are clamoring to be heard. We’re talking about tens and perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars, and whenever that much money is involved, lots of people will be looking for a seat at the decision-making table.

