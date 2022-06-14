ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Former Trump advisor Cortes tells Pritzker to be careful what he wishes for

By Annie Frey, The Annie Frey Show
 4 days ago

Inflation is at a 40-year high and fuel prices are soaring. This has many people thinking about which traditionally blue areas will be in play for the 2022 Mid-Term elections. Former Trump Campaign advisor Steve Cortes shared his thoughts on this topic. Cortes believes that things are so bad that there will be many more areas in play than ever before. One of these areas is Illinois.

"Illinois is in play," said Cortes.

Cortes argued that Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is complicit in the economic strife that has impacted Illinois. Cortes believes that the correct Republican candidate can defeat Pritzker this year and has joined the campaign of Darren Bailey . You can hear the full interview in the audio above or on the podcas t. Be sure to download the Audacy App so you never miss an episode of The Annie Frey Show .

