Grand Rapids, MI

Henderson hopes to carry momentum into Meijer LPGA Classic

By Marlee Wierda
 4 days ago

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Can she make it three?

Brooke Henderson is the only two-time winner of the Meijer LPGA Classic . She’s also coming off her 11th LPGA Tour victory, having shot 12 under par to beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright at the ShopRite Classic last weekend.

But Blythefield Country Club can be a difficult court. Last year, Henderson didn’t even make the cut for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

“Honestly everything went really perfectly for me on Sunday (at the ShopRite Classic), and that doesn’t always happen, but it was just a perfect day and I’m just really grateful that it turned out the way that it did,” Henderson said Tuesday. “Hopefully I can just take some of the mindset that I was using on Sunday and stay aggressive. It definitely was a huge confidence boost and momentum heading into this week, where I have so many great memories and I just love being around this course, and I’m really excited for this week.”

She added that since Michigan isn’t too far from Canada, where she’s from, a lot of family and friends are planning to come support her. Additionally, her brother-in-law is from Grand Rapids.

