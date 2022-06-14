ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

‘Safe Transitions’ program aims to provide housing for abuse survivors

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe Haven Ministries is partnering with...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muskegonchannel.com

Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 for Life Align Recovery

A week or so ago, we introduced you too a new group in town on Positively Muskegon, who are taking an approach to recovery like they have seen modeled elsewhere. The idea is "recovery by any means necessary" and it's a more inclusive way of bringing in people who may be a little intimidated by a 12 Step program or more traditional method of breaking an addiction and making life changes that give a truly new and completely different outcome if held. Life Align Recovery is a little more like what one of the founders, Nick Scharlow.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
osceolacountydailynews.com

CRC Churches No Longer Required To “Ordinarily” Hold Two Services On Sundays

Grand Rapids, Michigan — There are many Christian Reformed congregations in northwest Iowa. The governing body for the denomination, Synod (2022) met at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Mich., from June 10-16. This year’s CRC Synod voted to no longer require two services on Sundays. In 1995, Synod, facing the fact that many churches no longer held two services, decided to enter the word “ordinarily” into the Church Order, forming the rule, “The congregation shall assemble for worship, ordinarily twice on the Lord’s Day . . .” This year’s Synod voted to remove the words “ordinarily twice,” but at the same time, out of pastoral consideration for churches that still maintain a meaningful evening service, they said that it is important to include affirmation of this rich tradition in the Church Order.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transitional Housing#Domestic Violence#Safe Haven Ministries
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids ‘thought leaders and influencers’ gather for Juneteenth Black Freedom Forum

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - In celebration of the federal Juneteenth holiday, a few community groups are hosting a Black Freedom Forum on Friday at Wealthy Street Theater. Grand Rapids Media Initiative & Film Incubator, African Collaborative Network and the Grand Rapids African American Council of Organizations say the forum is designed to explore ideas and issues in response to the question: What does the historical and current “Black Freedom Struggle” in Grand Rapids mean to you?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
WOOD

WOOD TV’s Day of Caring at Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every year, we as employees of WOOD TV, get a chance to get out in the community and give back. It’s a part of our Founders Day of Caring – stations that are a part of our group are out and about all across the country today. Lucky for us, we get to join the hundreds upon hundreds of volunteers at Blythefield Country Club for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

4 West Michigan affordable housing projects receive $4.4M in tax credits

Two affordable housing developments in Grand Rapids and another each in Wyoming and rural Barry County secured Low Income Housing Tax Credits in the latest round of awards for the key development funding mechanism. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) on Wednesday announced a total of $13 million in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

In an effort to make Pride safer, Grand Rapids Pride Center announces no police will be at festival

Two years ago, as calls for racial justice were ignited across the country in the wake of a white Minneapolis police officer murdering George Floyd, a group of activists called on the Grand Rapids Pride Center to take a hard look at itself. “The group of BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and people of color] activists called […] The post In an effort to make Pride safer, Grand Rapids Pride Center announces no police will be at festival appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WOOD

Something special off the beaten path in South Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) When you visit a town like South Haven, there’s so much to see and do. From the beach to great restaurants and quaint boutiques. One place you’ll want to make sure you stop and visit is Lakeshore Trends. They’re located on one of South Haven’s side streets and they say when you explore areas off the main path, you’ll find the most interesting, diverse and fun shopping places.
WOOD

Bethany’s Refugee World Cup takes place tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special event taking place tomorrow – the Refugee World Cup Soccer Tournament! Come out and enjoy a whole day of family fun, celebrating and supporting refugee communities here in Grand Rapids and beyond. The event will have free admission and parking, booths specific to the countries represented, kids activities and concessions. Come on out and celebrate World Refugee Day!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy