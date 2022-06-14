ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Lady Buffs add forward Decker in transfer from E. New Mexico

By Ma Rico Holland II
 4 days ago

West Texas A&M Women's Basketball head coach Josh Prock has announced the addition of Eastern New Mexico transfer Kamirah Decker for the upcoming...

