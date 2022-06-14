Lady Buffs add forward Decker in transfer from E. New Mexico

SUMMER 2022 CENTRAL PLAINS CENTER (CPC) has limited Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds available for needy families that have been affected by the Pandemic. To qualify a family must have one or more dependent children under the age of 18, and either an adult family member or dependent child has a clinical diagnosis of a mental health condition, intellectual or developmental disability, or substance use disorder. Call CPC at 806-291-4470, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm to apply or for more information. Plainview AHEAD will host its 41 st annual Plainview Juneteenth Celebration on Friday. There will be a community church service at Emmanuel Church of God at 7 p.m. at 1801 Walter Griffith Street. The next day, there will be a celebration at Givens Park with music, food and games. These events are open to the...

PLAINVIEW, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO