Fort Worth-based American Airlines is dropping Toledo and two other small airports from its schedule, citing a shortage of pilots. American Airlines will stop flying to Toledo, Ohio, along with Ithaca and Islip, N.Y., on Sept. 7, making cuts to three airports serviced by regional carriers that have been hardest hit by the shortage of pilots being felt across the industry, the company said.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO