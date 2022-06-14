Saluting the flag

TILTON — Mr. Kevin R. Sargent, 63, of Tilton, peacefully passed away on June 14, 2022, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda A. Sargent (Gilbert), and his three daughters, Angie Prindle and her fiancé, Gregg Czarnecki, of Bedford; Jessica Sargent of Belmont, and Samantha Cremin and her husband, Patrick, of Belmont. Additionally, he leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Charlotte, Hannah, and Travis; as well as step-grandchildren, Amelia, Ella, and Freddie.
