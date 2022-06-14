Saluting the flag

LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department is continuing to monitor posts on social media regarding a man in a white van that may be approaching young woman. Police Chief Matt Canfield said Thursday he had spoken with a Breezeline representative earlier in the day who told the chief that the company was in the process of pulling information from the GPS transponders on their vehicles as well as vehicles used by their subcontractors to determine if any of those vehicles were in the area of the high school last Thursday afternoon or last Friday morning.

LACONIA, NH ・ 8 HOURS AGO