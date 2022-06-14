ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Saluting the flag

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town of Gilford added the official town...

Roger O. Gagne, 90

GILFORD — Roger Owen Gagne, 90, of Gilford, passed away peacefully after a period of declining health on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. His four sons were with him in his final days as he prepared for his journey home to our Lord. Roger was born in Laconia on November...
GILFORD, NH
Daryl J. Carrier, 40

TILTON — Daryl J. Carrier, 40, of South Windy Road, passed away peacefully in his sleep after health complications, at his home on Friday, June 10, 2022. Daryl was born on October 20, 1981 in Laconia, the son of Franklin D. Carrier and Betty (Page) Stafford. He graduated from...
TILTON, NH
City Council weighs eminent domain petition over Cottonwood Avenue turnaround

LACONIA — The fate of the Cottonwood Avenue cul-de-sac lays in the hands of the Laconia City Council. The council held a public hearing on a petition to accept the cul-de-sac into the city road system by laying out a class V public highway at its June 13 meeting. The petition is a move by Cottonwood residents to prevent the Taylor Community from changing the road formation at the end of the street, where it owns multiple properties. The petition was filed by attorney Stephen Nix on behalf of Nancy Ettelson and Matthew Lahey, both multi-decade property owners on Cottonwood, in January.
LACONIA, NH
John J. Ashey, 81

CENTER HARBOR — John J. Ashey, 81, of Center Harbor, passed away suddenly at home on June 7, 2022. He was born April 14, 1941 in Lebanon, the oldest son of Raymond and Margaret (Crate) Ashey. John graduated from Lebanon High School in 1959. He worked for the Lebanon...
CENTER HARBOR, NH
Charles G. Kelley, 59

GILMANTON — Charles “Chuck” Gordon Kelley died suddenly on June 4, 2022 in Gilmanton at the age of 59. He is survived by his sisters, Nancy K. Beaton of Hollis and Margaret “Peggy” E. Kelley of Kennebunkport, ME; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
GILMANTON, NH
Marie-Elaina Perkins, 62

LACONIA — Marie-Elaina (Messier) Perkins went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Born in Laconia on July 10, 1959, she spent the majority of her childhood in Willimantic, Connecticut. She moved to Alton in 1975, graduating from Alton Central High School in 1977.
LACONIA, NH
Yvonne T. Horn, 90

LACONIA — Yvonne T. Horn, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Yvonne was born on July 24, 1931 in Concord, VT, to the late Ernest and Rose (Blanchette) Tardif. Along with her sister Lorraine, and her brother Raymond, Yvonne was raised on her family’s farm in Concord until the family moved to Laconia in the 1940s. Yvonne graduated from Laconia High School and worked for many years as the Deputy Clerk of the Courts in Laconia.
LACONIA, NH
Destination Laconia: The Brazilians of Bike Week

LACONIA — It's no secret Laconia Motorcycle Week brings faces from across America. Lakes Region residents see license plates from as far away as California or as near as New Hampshire. But what are the chances of two Brazilians bumping into one another on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee?
LACONIA, NH
Dominic 'Dave' Cannuli, 75

GILFORD — Dominic “Dave” Cannuli, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 11, 2022 at his home in Gilford. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Dave stayed strong until the very end.
GILFORD, NH
Karin Itrato, 80

MEREDITH — Karin Itrato, 80, of Meredith, died on Sunday, June 12, at her home, after a courageous battle with ALS. Karin was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and was the daughter of Edmond and Josephine (Ippolito) Cederholm. She moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida with her family in 1957. She graduated from New Smyrna Beach High School in 1960 and matriculated to Mass General School of Nursing and Graduated in 1963.
MEREDITH, NH
Ribbon cutting ceremony for first Whitewater Park in New England

FRANKLIN — Join the Franklin community at Trestle View Park for a ribbon cutting ceremony on the completion of phase 1 of the first whitewater park in New England on Friday, June 17 at 4 p.m. Hear thoughts and reflections from team members, elected officials and funding partners, as well as, to see Ron Magoon, president of Franklin Savings Bank, cut the ribbon officially opening the park.
FRANKLIN, NH
Dorothy N. Currier, 101

Dorothy N. Currier, 101, passed away on May, 30, 2022, after a brief illness. She lived a long and productive life and was predeceased by her husband of 56 years John (Jack) Currier. She is survived by her three sons, Donald (Joanne) of Killingworth, CT.; Peter (Ann) of Northfield, NH and Scott (Pam) of New Bedford, MA; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Tell us about your ride: Charlie St. Clair's 'yearbook on wheels'

LACONIA — Charlie St. Clair refers to his 2000 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail as his “yearbook on wheels.”. Though many know him as the face of Laconia Motorcycle Week, they may not recognize his bike, on which he has written the stories of his time on the road — literally.
LACONIA, NH
Continuing to grow the NH Pumpkin Festival

LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival brings over a million dollars to the local economy. It takes place when summer tourism has slowed and before the seasonal transition to winter tourism. It's a chance to highlight Lakes Region communities and emphasizes the growing revitalization happening all around the area. The event draws visitors nationwide. NH Pumpkin Festival brings joy as a celebration of everything autumn.
LACONIA, NH
Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 414 service calls from 4 p.m. last Friday through 4 p.m. Tuesday. Fourteen people were arrested. Ashley M. Sirles, 33, of Bay Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled drug, including possession of fentanyl. Gerald Burnsworth, 29, of Auburn,...
LACONIA, NH
Defying gravity at Gunstock's hillclimb

GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort's ski jump area was awash with spectators and competitors for its hillclimb competition, one of the most anticipated events of Laconia Motorcycle Week. The Hillclimb traces its roots back to 1938, and took place on the 70-meter Torger Tokle Memorial Ski Jump. Official numbers...
LACONIA, NH
Kevin R. Sargent, 63

TILTON — Mr. Kevin R. Sargent, 63, of Tilton, peacefully passed away on June 14, 2022, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda A. Sargent (Gilbert), and his three daughters, Angie Prindle and her fiancé, Gregg Czarnecki, of Bedford; Jessica Sargent of Belmont, and Samantha Cremin and her husband, Patrick, of Belmont. Additionally, he leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Benjamin, Charlotte, Hannah, and Travis; as well as step-grandchildren, Amelia, Ella, and Freddie.
TILTON, NH
Breezeline assisting police with van locations

LACONIA — The Laconia Police Department is continuing to monitor posts on social media regarding a man in a white van that may be approaching young woman. Police Chief Matt Canfield said Thursday he had spoken with a Breezeline representative earlier in the day who told the chief that the company was in the process of pulling information from the GPS transponders on their vehicles as well as vehicles used by their subcontractors to determine if any of those vehicles were in the area of the high school last Thursday afternoon or last Friday morning.
LACONIA, NH
Hebron Gazebo Program 2022 events start June 25

HEBRON — The Hebron Gazebo Program is excited to announce the 2022 schedule. All concerts start at 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The concert season starts off on Saturday, June 25 with the return to Hebron of Studio Two, a Beatles tribute band, with the BBQ by the Hebron Village Store and desserts by the Hebron Library.
HEBRON, NH
Kerma A. Shampney, 88

FRANKLIN — Kerma A. (Lowd) Shampney, 88, a resident of Warner for most of her life, passed away peacefully at her niece's home in Hopkinton after a short illness. She was born in Franklin on February 6, 1934, the daughter of the late Raymond and Alberta (Carter) Lowd. She...
FRANKLIN, NH

