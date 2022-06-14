Tuckerton man convicted of shooting at Little Egg Harbor boat dealership

TOMS RIVER - A Tuckerton man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the shooting of a Little Egg Harbor man at a boat dealership in January 2021, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on Tuesday.

Donald Rutter, 53, faces seven years in state prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the early evening hours of Jan. 5, 2021, Little Egg Harbor Police officers were dispatched to Jarvis Marine Inc. on Radio Road in response to a 911 call that a person had been shot there.

The victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, had suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach area. Jarvis was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He was hospitalized for his injuries and has recovered.

After the shooting, Rutter fled the scene and became a fugitive for three weeks. Before a plea agreement, Rutter was originally charged with attempted murder. The U.S. Marshals Service captured Rutter in Atlantic City on Jan. 28, 2021.

The defendant also pleaded guilty on Monday to stalking. He is expected to be sentenced to 18 months for that charge, which would run concurrent to his sentence for the more serious crime. A restraining order will also be sought at the time of sentencing so as to prevent any future contact with his victim.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, High Tech Crime Unit, its regional SWAT team, the Little Egg Harbor and Tuckerton police departments, the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey State Park Police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, all contributed in the effort to apprehend Rutter.

Retired state Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels — who has been temporarily recalled to duty — is presiding over the criminal case.

Ocean County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Meghan O’Neill and Assistant Prosecutor Kaitlyn Burke supervised the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

