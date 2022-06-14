ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

7 of Hailey Bieber’s favorite skincare products before launching Rhode

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vCIKF_0gAmHaBM00

Hailey Bieber is the queen of clean.

The model, 25, previously served as the face of BareMinerals — and on June 15, she’ll launch her own skincare line, Rhode .

Bieber has been working hard on her formulations since filing to trademark the brand’s name in 2020 ; after hitting a snafu with “Bieber Beauty,” she chose to use her middle name instead, much like husband Justin Bieber did with his Drew House clothing line .

Since then, she’s dutifully taken dermatology classes online, partnered with famed skincare guru Dr. Barbara Sturm, and even used her spouse as a test subject .

https://www.instagram.com/p/CejOBjAFF1D

In April 2022, Bieber opened up to Allure about the inspiration behind Rhode, revealing that she turned to industry experts including Kim Kardashian, hairstylist Jen Atkin, skincare whiz Hyram Yarbro and aesthetician Charlotte Palermino — who have all founded their own beauty brands in recent years — for advice.

While product specifics are scarce, Rhode’s initial offerings will focus on hydration and repairing the skin’s barrier, with prices topping out at $30.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTNHWuTF1fn

Ahead of the line’s launch, shop everything Bieber uses on her face, as featured in her past social media posts — from an algae-infused oil to surprisingly adorable pimple patches.

Mara Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil ($58)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exGii_0gAmHaBM00
Mara

Any good skincare routine starts with removing makeup and impurities. Bieber favors a double-cleanse approach, starting with this multitasking oil. The formula contains four fruit enzymes — papaya, pineapple, grapefruit and pumpkin — that exfoliate and smooth the skin, as well as ingredients like spirulina, squalene and kelp to help with hydration.

BUY NOW Holifrog Milky Wash Cleanser ($35)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSPk6_0gAmHaBM00
Holifrog

For her second cleanse, Bieber prefers this silky, non-foaming formula, which doesn’t strip the skin of moisture but still washes away impurities. According to the brand’s website, its botanical extracts and enzymes work with the skin’s barrier — not against it.

BUY NOW
Environ Skin Essentia Moisturizing Toner ($70)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0alX_0gAmHaBM00
Environ

This toner is “formulated with a blend of botanical extracts and moisturizers and acts as mild astringent, which helps to create an appearance of a smoother skin texture,” Carol Trow, Owner and President of DermaConcepts , tells Page Six Style. “It leaves skin feeling hydrated and primed for the application of the moisturizing treatment products.”

buy now EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen ($35)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GU40T_0gAmHaBM00
EltaMD

Everyone needs sunscreen, and Bieber is no different. She turns to this TikTok-viral favorite, mixing a bit of the formula with her moisturizer for sheer, glow-y coverage.

“The EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 is a great sunscreen with hyaluronic acid. It’s a great option for dry or sensitive skin,” says Dhaval G. Bhanusali, MD FAAD at Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery , who treats Bieber. He adds that the tint is light enough to serve as a primer or substitute for makeup.

“If mixed with your daily moisturizer, just make sure you do at least two finger lengths so you have enough to get adequate UV protection,” Dr. Bhanusali advises.

BUY NOW Dieux Skin Instant Angel Moisturizer ($45)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TxhNt_0gAmHaBM00
Dieux Skin

Founded by one of Bieber’s mentors, this brand’s nourishing moisturizer could be the closest thing fans have to a Rhode dupe ahead of its launch.

“Using a blend of phytosterols, free fatty acids, palmitoyl hexapeptide-12, dipalmityl hydroxyproline, meadowestolide, ceramide NG, glycerin, urea, squalane and sodium PCA, Instant Angel gives lasting hydration while reinforcing the skin’s barrier leaving it feeling strong, smooth and firm,” the brand’s website reads.

Bieber is also a fan of the company’s reusable, highly Instagrammable eye mask ($25).

BUY NOW BeautyStat Universal C Eye Perfector ($65)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8GoH_0gAmHaBM00
BeautyStat

Probably layered beneath those eye patches? This Vitamin C serum from BeautyStat, founded by cosmetic chemist (and Rhode advisor) Ron Robinson. Earlier this year, Bieber called the under-eye brightening potion a “holy grail” product that “changed [her] skin.”

The serum features “5% L-ascorbic acid (the purest form of vitamin C), CMH Repair Complex, and optical diffusers to instantly brighten and blur imperfections while diminishing dark circles, crow’s feet and puffiness,” Robinson tells Page Six Style.

BUY NOW Starface Hydro-Stars ($15)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOLgP_0gAmHaBM00
Starface

Even skincare-obsessed models get pimples. Bieber’s favorite way of spot-treating zits? The TikTok-famous brand Starface, whose pimple patches come in cute star shapes.

“They totally help heal a pimple way faster, so if I’m breaking out I will always sleep with one of these on,” Baldwin said of the patches last year. “And they look cute! I’m never mad at a cute little situation.”

The hydrocolloid patches decrease inflammation and absorb liquid, not to mention cut down on potential scarring by discouraging picking, per to the brand’s website. Plus, they make for rather eye-catching accessories.

BUY NOW

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Justin Bieber Has Been Diagnosed With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, but What Does That Mean?

Musician Justin Bieber recently postponed dates on his tour after announcing his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. The 28-year-old pop star took to Instagram to tell fans what had been happening in his life, explaining how the diagnosis had affected him and would continue to affect him moving forward. What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and how is it treated? Here's what you need to know.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Jen Atkin
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Justin Bieber
ohmymag.co.uk

Hailey Bieber shared this loving message with Justin Bieber amidst his health battle

Ever since Justin Bieber was a teenager, he has been entertaining an audience of millions with his pop songs. On Instagram alone, 241 million fans now follow him, eagerly awaiting updates from their idol. Over the weekend, the Canadian released some not-so-pleasant news. Bieber made a shocking revelation to his fans when he confessed that he suffered from facial paralysis due to a rare syndrome. He received immense support from his fans as well as from one very special person.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Video shows more Marilyn Monroe dress damage, allegedly by Kim Kardashian

There’s been an update on #Marilyndressgate. New videos posted to Instagram Tuesday by user Darrell Rooney, who recently visited the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum in Hollywood, show additional damage to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress — allegedly caused by Kim Kardashian, who borrowed the look for the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. Rooney, who shared several videos and photos showing close-up details of the dress on display, wrote, “Look at the damage caused by KK. Irreversible. Marilyn Monroe’s 1961 gown has multiple tatters now.” One clip features a voiceover of Kardashian, 41, talking about the experience of slipping into the style...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Sensitive Skin#Dry Skin#Skincare
Page Six

Gayle King continues to rock one heel, one clog after injury

Gayle King is still rocking the one-clog lewk. The “CBS Mornings” co-host, 67, interviewed Tyler Perry at a Tribeca Film Festival event Monday wearing one two-toned stiletto and one pastel floral clog along with a gray ankle brace. The “Madea” creator, 52, noted the unusual footwear choice, telling King, “I’m loving the shoes, Gayle,” prompting her to divulge, “I have this thing called Achilles tendinitis, so it’s all good,” People reported. King went on to explain, “Tyler goes, ‘Why don’t you just put on both clogs?’ I go, ‘Because it’s fashion, Tyler. I don’t want people thinking I’m wearing these clogs just because....
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Hailey & Justin Bieber Sexy Kiss During Romantic NYC Date Night: Photos

Justin and Hailey Bieber proved they are going from strength to strength as they enjoyed a PDA-filled date night recently. The gorgeous married couple were spotted kissing at celeb hotspot Cipriani in New York City on Friday, June 3. Following his concert at the Barclay center, the pop star, 28, and his supermodel wife, 25, got cozy at the famous Italian restaurant for a late-night bite and beverage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Justin Bieber Has Facial Paralysis, Reveals Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis in Video Message

Justin Bieber is giving fans an update on his health after announcing earlier this week that he would have to postpone two concert dates in Toronto, Canada. On Friday, the 28-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian celebrates North’s 9th birthday with anime-themed bash

Happy (almost) birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s upcoming 9th birthday on June 15 by giving fans a glimpse of the anime-themed bash they hosted over the weekend via their joint TikTok. “Kuromi Time,” the mother-daughter pair captioned the party footage, referencing a character from “Fantasy Magic Melody.” Not only did guests enjoy favors modeled after the cartoon, but a Kuromi herself greeted guests and danced around. Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black outfit to the event. She briefly appeared in the video, throwing stuffed animals with the birthday girl. North’s dad, Kanye West, was not featured in the footage, and it is unclear...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber ‘Determined’ To Support Justin Amid Health Crisis: They’re ‘Getting Through This’

Hailey Bieber has been a massive support to her husband Justin Bieber since the singer revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A source close to Hailey, 25, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the model has been her husband’s “biggest cheerleader,” and trying to be as supportive as Justin, 28, was when she faced her own health issues in March. “Hailey is completely determined to support Justin in any way she can. She sees how much he’s going through and she wishes there was more she could do to help,” the insider said.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

All of Kate Middleton’s Royal Ascot looks through the years

We can’t resist the Duchess of Cambridge’s winning Royal Ascot style. Although Kate Middleton waited until 2016 to finally make her debut at the prestigious racing event, we’ve been treated to some fabulous fascinators and elegant outfits since then. Unlike noted equestrians Zara Tindall and Princess Anne, the Cambridges aren’t the most horsey of royals — and it’s been rumored that Middleton is actually allergic to the animal — but on the few occasions that we’ve seen the duchess at Royal Ascot, we’ve been treated to some seriously stunning outfits. From white lace to baby blue bows, we’re taking a look back at...
WORLD
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy