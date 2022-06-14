ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Jude ranked No. 2 best pediatric cancer hospital in nation by US News & World Report

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has once again been recognized as one of the best pediatric cancer treatment facilities in the United States.

The hospital earned the No. 2 spot on U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of the country's best pediatric cancer hospitals. The top spot went to Dana-Farber/Boston Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center in Boston. Boston Children's Hospital was named the best overall pediatric hospital in the country.

St. Jude achieved the second spot out of 284 children's hospitals across the country when examined for pediatric cancer care. The annual list identifies the top 50 hospitals in 10 specialties.

“As we strive each day to advance the research and treatment of childhood cancer, recognitions such as these honor the exceptional work of our employees, from clinicians and allied health professionals to the environmental services team,” said James R. Downing, St. Jude President and CEO. “The institution is nearing the completion of the first year of its 2022–2027 strategic plan, a bold roadmap for accelerating progress in the clinic, in the laboratory and around the world. We are committed to building on this momentum to create a brighter future for children with cancer and bring new hope to families.”

ST. JUDE IN MEMPHIS:War in Ukraine puts St. Jude, and Memphis, in the international spotlight

JILL BIDEN VISITS ST. JUDE:Memphis and St. Jude welcome first lady Jill Biden in promotion of Cancer Moonshot

The list factors in patient outcomes as well as adherence to best practices and available clinical resources, among other things.

The hospital is routinely recognized as a national leader in pediatric cancer research and treatment and received a visit from first lady Jill Biden in March as the Biden administration relaunched its ambitious plan to dramatically cut cancer fatalities.

Ellis Neufeld, St. Jude clinical director, physician-in-chief and executive vice president, said he was grateful for the recognition.

"Our mission is to advance cures and find new ways to improve treatment for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and unparalleled clinical care,” he said.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

