EMTA Celebrates New Facility with Ribbon Cutting, 14th Fest

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) is celebrating Tuesday. It hosted a ribbon cutting at its facility at E. 14th and Holland St. in downtown Erie. The new facility was...

explore venango

New Downtown Franklin Mural to be Unveiled During Ceremony

FRANKLIN, Pa. – The community is invited to attend the unveiling ceremony for the new mural installed on the side of the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The mural was created by students at the Franklin High School and panels were painted by community members and elementary classes. The mural was installed...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

City of Erie to honor Juneteenth

The City of Erie is honoring Juneteenth this weekend with a block party while celebrating African American culture. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of African American slaves with it’s origins on June 19, 1865. There are several events to celebrate the holiday this weekend, including a block party on June 18 […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Lake City Fire Company to Hold 96th Annual Carnival this Week

Lake City Fire Company is holding its 96th annual carnival this week. It runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Station 56 firehouse on 2232 Rice Ave. The fundraiser features live music, food, bingo, Chinese auction, games, drawings and a...
LAKE CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Thurston Classic Hot Air Balloon Event Starts Thursday

The Thurston Classic hot air balloon event in Meadville starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. It is being held at the Allegheny College Robertson Athletic Complex. The Night Glow is set to start around 9 p.m. Thursday. The balloons will be tethered and lit up in the night sky. Neptuno...
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Third annual Food ‘N Cruze takes place at Saint Nick’s Picnic Grove

Cars and food came together for an event that one priest is calling “a match made in Heaven.” The third annual Food ‘N Cruze took place at Saint Nick’s Picnic Grove on Tuesday night. Dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their classic rides for people to enjoy. Admission to this event was free, but donations […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New 14th Festival kicks off in Erie

The new EMTA facility is now open with one big mission, to help the food desert in the Erie community. Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is hosting the event with the Erie Downtown Partnership to kick off the beginning of summer. They are also welcoming the public to see the new building on 14th Street that […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Brig Cigar Lounge Coming to Downtown Erie

The latest business among the Erie Downtown Development Corporation projects is a cigar lounge. The Brig Cigar Lounge will be located on the third floor of the Bonnell Building on State Street above the Primo Tailor business. The business will be formally announced during a private event Wednesday evening at...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Two Hundred Thousand Dollars for Solar Panels at Central Fire Station

Solar power could soon become a big power source at Central Fire Station on West 12th St. in Erie. “The solar panels and battery storage that will be on the roof of the Central Fire Station will be able to help the fire station, at least operate off grid if it's needed to,” said Johnny Richardson of Green Mountain Energy Company.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Packed House for City Council Meeting

The Erie City Council meeting is full of concerned citizens on Wednesday evening. They are weighing in on both sides of a Erie Police staffing issue. Should Council vote to add additional members to the Force?. Part of the funding for the new Officers, would come from the City's 76...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Amtrak Considers Westfield, Dunkirk For New Railway Stop

DUNKIRK – Local leaders and stakeholders met this week to discuss plans to develop a new Amtrak station in Chautauqua County. Over a year ago, Amtrak reached out to the Town of Westfield about the possibility of opening a station in the area. Tuesday, this idea took another step forward when County Executive PJ Wendel met with stakeholders and other officials to discuss the viability of the project.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
eriereader.com

The Que Abides Pit-Stop

We first met Tim Grow in the summer of 2015 when he pulled his custom-made Big Lebowski-themed food truck up to the curb in Perry Square. It was the first summer of a concerted food truck presence in Erie County and Tim's truck quickly became the point of interest for barbecue aficionados from across the region.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Streets Department takes caution for employees during heat wave

It’s a hot one on Wednesday, and this could last into Thursday. As the weather heats up, so does the safety concern of those working outdoors. The City of Erie Streets Department was busy on Tuesday morning paving near the intersection of East 37th and Holland Streets. The department is making sure that their employees […]
ERIE, PA
historic-structures.com

Pennsylvania Railroad Passenger Station, Warren Pennsylvania

Built in 1868 and 1869, the Pennsylvania Railroad passenger depot in Warren was one of the few fine examples of brick depot construction remaining in northwestern Pennsylvania. The station had been unused since 1965, and its condition was sadly deteriorated, but it still retained the firm lines and character of its early days when Warren was the hub of extensive railroad activity, both freight and passenger, for three separate railroads. Several attempts were made to save the station, unfortunately it was demolished in 1986.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Service Providing eBike Rentals, Drop-offs in Erie

A new service in Erie is making it easy to get and use an electronic bike. eBike Drop said it can drop off the bikes at homes, hotels and other businesses. They are also available at select drop off and pick up locations in downtown Erie, on the bayfront and at Presque Isle State Park.
ERIE, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Temporary Bridge To Be Built in Corry

People living in Corry have gotten used to a longer commute due to a bridge closure on Route 6. This came after storms damaged the foundation of the bridge. It's a crucial stretch of road, and the detour is a headache for local business owners. Kerri Rotunda, the General Manager...
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie FOP Calls City Council's Vote to 'Defund' Police Irresponsible

At Wednesday night's city council meeting, City Council voted 5-2 in favor of hiring 9 new police officers. Immediately after, Councilman Chuck Nelson presented a motion to ensure the positions would not be funded past 2024. The Erie Lodge 7 Fraternal Order of Police released a statement Thursday, in response...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

CCHS to waive dog adoption fees

With 31 dogs currently up for adoption, and at least a half dozen more that will be available in the coming days, the Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) has announced it will waive dog adoption fees. Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia says they have decided to waive adoption fees until they can get the dog population down to a manageable level.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Erie Police Hirings Could Face Major Hurdle

The City of Erie's plan to hire nine new officers could face a major hurdle down the road. After hours of debate Wednesday night, Erie City Council voted 5-2 to hire nine new officers. It's part of the Mayor Joe Schember administration's plan to boost public safety and address youth...
ERIE, PA

