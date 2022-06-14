Add a visit to Plano House of Comedy to your bucket list

Retired from Southwestern Bell, Patricia Butcher Barton hails from Corsicana, TX where she attended G.W. Jackson High School and later continued her education at Mountain View College. A best-selling author, this community servant is an absolute joy to be with and around. She has been a writer of poetry and prose since childhood. A wife and mother, she has served as a mentor and source of inspiration and support to so many. In Faithful Remembrances, which she co-wrote with her daughter, LaJuana, readers find words that are consoling and empowering as she helps them cope with life as they deal with grief.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO