Plano, TX

Add a visit to Plano House of Comedy to your bucket list

By Caleb Wethington
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANO (KDAF) — If you’re married or in a committed relationship you and your significant other very well might have a running list of date night ideas to try around where you live. If you don’t that’s okay, but...

cw39.com

texasmetronews.com

SUPERB WOMAN: Patricia Butcher Barton

Retired from Southwestern Bell, Patricia Butcher Barton hails from Corsicana, TX where she attended G.W. Jackson High School and later continued her education at Mountain View College. A best-selling author, this community servant is an absolute joy to be with and around. She has been a writer of poetry and prose since childhood. A wife and mother, she has served as a mentor and source of inspiration and support to so many. In Faithful Remembrances, which she co-wrote with her daughter, LaJuana, readers find words that are consoling and empowering as she helps them cope with life as they deal with grief.
CORSICANA, TX
visitdallas.com

The Half Ain't Never Been Told

Remembering Black Dallas' Founder and Executive Director Dr. George Keaton, Jr. has skillfully combined his knowledge of local history and creative talents to produce a magnificent plethora of little-known local people and the history of Dallas. This play's debut will cover over a hundred years of the unique Dallas history and celebrate the birth of the new National Juneteenth holiday coupled with tears, humor, and laughter.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Dallas restaurant ranked among the top 50 pizzerias in America by international judging panel

An Italy-based organization dedicated to recognizing and ranking outstanding pizzas worldwide has ranked a Dallas restaurant among the top 50 pizza makers in America. 50 Top Pizza ranked Partenope Ristorante, Dino and Megan Santonicola’s Italian restaurant in dowtown Dallas, at Number 17. Partenope is the only Texas restaurant to crack the top half of the list; Il Forno in San Antonio ranked 32 and Bufalina Due in Austin was ranked 37. My list would have been different, but this isn’t my list.￼
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Slide Into Summer at Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Hotel With These Family-Friendly Perks

JadeWaters at Hilton Anatole is one of the best pools in the city, regardless of your age. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. The Hilton Anatole is an iconic urban resort right in the heart of Dallas. From hosting some of the city’s top philanthropic events each year to its seven acres of outdoor space, the Hilton Anatole is home to some of the best events in the Metroplex.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Ms. Opal Lee kicks off Juneteenth celebrations in Fort Worth

The grandmother of Juneteenth herself, Ms. Opal Lee, kicks off the Juneteenth celebrations in Fort Worth. Lee will embark on her annual 2.5 mile walk to recognize the 2.5 years it took for the news of freedom to reach Texas. The route this year will be from Evans Avenue Plaza to the new City Hall.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

This Dallas Designer Filled Her House with Marble and Sunshine

When interior designer and realtor Jessica Koltun bought her Midway Hollow lot in 2020, she was faced with a dilemma: If you design houses every day, how do you decide what your own will look like?. Koltun has been designing houses for years. She’s an interior designer by trade, getting...
DALLAS, TX
Motorious

Batmobile Mysteriously Found Abandoned In A Field

In a few months, after the sweltering summer heat, the kids will be singing the alternate version of Jingle Bells, getting into trouble with their mom for saying the Batmobile lost its wheel. While that’s a funny tradition passed from one generation to the next, there’s a real-life mystery of a broken-down Batmobile abandoned in a field supposedly somewhere on the outskirts of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, although we can’t confirm the location.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best spots in Dallas to get the best fresh vegetables

DALLAS (KDAF) — Vegetables are a necessity in almost everyone’s diet and they can be made very delicious in the hands of the right chef in the kitchen; one factor that can help any at-home chef is getting vegetables when they’re at their freshest. This factor is...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Peggy Sue’s Market Serves Up Legendary BBQ

It’s been a while since there has been a barbecue restaurant on the SMU side of town. Twenty-two months to be exact when Snider Plaza’s Peggy Sue BBQ closed shop for good. Since then, new restaurants have opened in the area, and the building where Peggy Sue once resided was put out of its misery, too costly to repair.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
dallasexaminer.com

African American Music Appreciation Month: Jazz and R&B

Rhythm and blues, often called R&B, originated in the 1940s when it replaced “race music” and was used as the general marketing term for all African American music, except gospel music. It was strongly influenced by jazz, jump blues and Black gospel music. R&B also influenced jazz in return. Musicians paid little attention to the distinctions between jazz and rhythm and blues and frequently recorded both genres. At the time, most R&B studio musicians were jazz musicians and many jazz musicians were R&B veterans.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former Owner of Paris Coffee Shop in Fort Worth Dies at 78

Mike Smith, 78, the longtime owner of Fort Worth’s iconic Paris Coffee Shop, died Monday night in his sleep, NBC 5 has learned. Smith took over the restaurant from his father in 1965 and ran it until April 2021 when he sold it. The new owners renovated the diner on West Magnolia Avenue and reopened it last month.
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Designer Charles Smith II Wins a Major Fashion Competition

On June 9, the Charles Smith II was announced as the winner of OnlyFans Creative Fund: Fashion Edition. The Dallas-based fashion designer won the $50,000 grand prize awarded by the subscription-based streaming platform. Smith II competed against five fashion designers and stylists to secure the coveted prize. The Harlem-born, Dallas-based...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

A new Arlington docuseries tells the story of historic Black neighborhood 'The Hill'

The five-block neighborhood just north of downtown was the only dedicated space for Black residents during segregation. The Hill thrived because of Black entrepreneurs and the support system required to survive while physically and racially segregated from the rest of the city. Places of worship like Mount Olive Baptist Church, which still stands today, and night clubs including Lou's Blue Lounge, were cultural anchors.
fwtx.com

Reata Asked for Suggestions on a New Home, and You, and Barry Corbin, Delivered

In March, Mike Micallef, president of Reata restaurant, announced that he was exploring alternative locations for his popular downtown dining destination after his Sundance Square Management landlords appeared disinclined to offer a lease renewal. Micallef said this week that nothing has changed with the status of a lease renewal. Radio...
FORT WORTH, TX

