Cheyenne, WY

Yellowstone closure stirs some tourism industry uncertainty

By Jonathan Make Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – Monday's closure of Yellowstone National Park due to flooding and associated hazards is also stirring some business uncertainty, stakeholders said.

All entrances to Yellowstone have been closed due to record levels of flooding, the park announced late Monday morning. The unusual move came during the summer tourism season; tourism is the No. 2 industry in Wyoming, and summer is a busy time for visitors both to the state overall and specifically to Yellowstone.

While it is typical at this time of year for snowmelt to fill rivers and other bodies of water in and around the park, rain on Sunday caused higher than usual flooding, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist. Though more precipitation was possible into Tuesday, things should clear up later in the week, the NWS weather expert, Jason Straub, told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone early Monday afternoon.

Yellowstone said it was not allowing any inbound visitor traffic "until conditions stabilize and the park can assess damage to roads and bridges and other facilities." This applies to people even if they already have lodging or camping reservations. The closure announcement cited heavy flooding, rockslides and "extremely hazardous conditions." It said power is out in "multiple locations."

Reached by phone on Tuesday, stakeholders generally agreed that the park closure was not yet much impacting tourism in the state.

However, they said the closure may be creating some uncertainty in the minds of people who are planning to soon vacation in and near Yellowstone.

Lodges

At two lodges in the Cody area that are frequented by tourists to Yellowstone and the surrounding area, operations were proceeding as normal on Tuesday, their representatives said. They were still taking reservations for future dates.

At one of the locations that is located between the city of Cody and the east gate of Yellowstone, the Wapiti Lodge, current occupancy was running at around 100%. Looking ahead, there is "a lot of uncertainty with our future bookings," said Dakota Kyle, one of the property's owners.

"There is just as much stuff to do out here as to see in Yellowstone. That’s kind of what I have been telling people" when they inquire at the lodge, Kyle said. "There is still plenty to do here."

"Where we are, we are perched above the river quite a ways. We are probably a solid four or five feet" away from reaching flood levels by the North Fork of the Shoshone River, the hotelier said. "If we get another couple days of the rain we had a few days ago, I could definitely see that becoming an issue. But I don’t see too much rain in the forecast."

Other places were not as fortunate.

The community of Gardiner has been "isolated," in the words of Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly. He went on to say that "we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas."

Uncertainty

Part of the business and tourism uncertainty is because it is unclear how long Yellowstone will remain closed to visitors, stakeholders said.

In yet another further update, the park said that the closure will last till Wednesday, "at a minimum."

While park representatives did not answer questions for this news article, Yellowstone officials are scheduled to speak with journalists at around 4 p.m. local time Tuesday. According to an email announcement, they will "host a virtual press conference to brief reporters on the historic and catastrophic Yellowstone flooding and impacts to visitation and gateway communities."

The flooding and park closure do not appear to have had a big impact on tourism in the Cheyenne area — at least not yet, the head of the local tourism bureau said.

"In the short term, I think it will have a small impact," predicted Visit Cheyenne's Domenic Bravo. People currently visiting the state, or those who have already made plans to come here, will probably stick with those arrangements, he said.

"I'm an optimist, so I don’t foresee a major impact. I think we will have a record-breaking summer."

So far in the summer tourist season, hotel occupancy has been high in the Cheyenne area, among other positive indicators, according to Bravo.

Last weekend at the local event informally known as Hell on Wheels, there was "record-breaking attendance" of several hundred people, the majority of whom came from places outside of Laramie County, Bravo said. People came from 25 states, plus from France and the Netherlands, he said, citing ticket sales.

Meantime at Yellowstone, "our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues," Sholly said in a statement. "Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners."

Speaking from the NWS office in Riverton, Straub said that a water gauge being closely watched is on the Lamar River near Tower Falls, which is near the northeast corner of Yellowstone. Monday morning, the gauge measured 16.7 feet, breaking the past record by about 4 1/2 feet. Flood stage is 15 feet, according to Straub.

Comments / 0

 

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
