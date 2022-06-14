This Best-Selling Sun Hat Reminds Us So Much of Oprah’s Summer Style & It’s 44% Off

Click here to read the full article.

Make your way to the beach with your new favorite type of sun coverage . Of course, sunscreen is essential to block harmful UV rays. But add another layer of protection that provides ample shade and style. Currently, a best-seller on Amazon , Simplicity’s Sun Visor is a trendy accessory to wear on repeat. It’s no secret that straw hats are a go-to for many celebrities in the summer, particularly Oprah , who’s a fan of them for even a royal wedding . As a matter of fact, this sun visor looks exactly like what the TV personality would be spotted in that it might as well be on her approved list. This wide brim hat comes in so many colors and styles to top off any beach or pool look. But did we mean it’s also on major sale right now? It’s 44 percent off for a limited time, making it a more sought-after purchase. It’s the summer staple that doesn’t cost a fortune to look ridiculously good.

Simplicity Wide Brim Straw Visor

Buy: Wide Brim Straw Visor $19.99, originally $35.99

Many reviewers vouch that it provides extensive coverage, and one reviewer said, “I would 100 percent recommend this to anyone looking for good sun protection. I love the added UV protection it offers. I didn’t get any color on my face.”

How could you not love this stylish visor , especially when more sun protection means fewer wrinkles too? Our favorite part though? It folds up so easily to fit anywhere, making it a must-have for any travel. Don’t worry, though. It keeps its shape even after rolling it up.

This headpiece also features a moisture-wicking sweatband to keep it feeling comfortable even on hotter days. “The hat provided just the right amount of shade to my face while allowing the rest of me to catch some rays,” said a reviewer.

So if you want an accessory that’s functional and fashionable, add this $20 straw visor to your cart. Take a look below at other lookalike visors that are just as budget-friendly to stock up on this summer.

Madewell Packable Braided Straw Visor

Bring the shade anywhere with you with this Packable Straw Visor at Madewell. This sun hat doesn’t lose its shape, whether it’s in your tote or suitcase.

Lulus Sunshine Forever Tan Straw VisorNordstrom Plaited Straw Visor

Lulu’s Tan Straw Visor makes summer a chic affair. The wide brim aspect offers complete coverage, so there’s an unlikely chance of a sunburnt face even while lounging in the sun.

Nordstrom Plaited Straw Visor

Keep the sun out of your face with this cute, summery visor . It’s always good to have options, especially when this is only $29.

