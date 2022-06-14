ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Best-Selling Sun Hat Reminds Us So Much of Oprah’s Summer Style & It’s 44% Off

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wASpk_0gAmGcPf00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Make your way to the beach with your new favorite type of sun coverage . Of course, sunscreen is essential to block harmful UV rays. But add another layer of protection that provides ample shade and style. Currently, a best-seller on Amazon , Simplicity’s Sun Visor is a trendy accessory to wear on repeat. It’s no secret that straw hats are a go-to for many celebrities in the summer, particularly Oprah , who’s a fan of them for even a royal wedding . As a matter of fact, this sun visor looks exactly like what the TV personality would be spotted in that it might as well be on her approved list. This wide brim hat comes in so many colors and styles to top off any beach or pool look. But did we mean it’s also on major sale right now? It’s 44 percent off for a limited time, making it a more sought-after purchase. It’s the summer staple that doesn’t cost a fortune to look ridiculously good.

Simplicity Wide Brim Straw Visor

Buy: Wide Brim Straw Visor $19.99, originally $35.99

Many reviewers vouch that it provides extensive coverage, and one reviewer said, “I would 100 percent recommend this to anyone looking for good sun protection. I love the added UV protection it offers. I didn’t get any color on my face.”

How could you not love this stylish visor , especially when more sun protection means fewer wrinkles too? Our favorite part though? It folds up so easily to fit anywhere, making it a must-have for any travel. Don’t worry, though. It keeps its shape even after rolling it up.

This headpiece also features a moisture-wicking sweatband to keep it feeling comfortable even on hotter days. “The hat provided just the right amount of shade to my face while allowing the rest of me to catch some rays,” said a reviewer.

So if you want an accessory that’s functional and fashionable, add this $20 straw visor to your cart. Take a look below at other lookalike visors that are just as budget-friendly to stock up on this summer.

Madewell Packable Braided Straw Visor

Bring the shade anywhere with you with this Packable Straw Visor at Madewell. This sun hat doesn’t lose its shape, whether it’s in your tote or suitcase.

Packable Braided Straw Visor

$34.50


Buy now

Sign Up

Lulus Sunshine Forever Tan Straw VisorNordstrom Plaited Straw Visor

Lulu’s Tan Straw Visor makes summer a chic affair. The wide brim aspect offers complete coverage, so there’s an unlikely chance of a sunburnt face even while lounging in the sun.

Sunshine Forever Tan Straw Visor

$26


Buy now

Sign Up

Nordstrom Plaited Straw Visor

Keep the sun out of your face with this cute, summery visor . It’s always good to have options, especially when this is only $29.

Plaited Straw Visor

$29


Buy now

Sign Up

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Upgraded Her Summer Style With the Perfect Pastel Pink Pantsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton is having a fashion moment and we are here to celebrate her gorgeous pink pantsuit that has everyone running to buy it. It’s this summer season’s trendiest look with the monochromatic style that shows a good suit never goes out of style. She wore the fashionable look at a roundtable for her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood with British government officials on Thursday. It was the perfect way to look professional...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This $9 Tool Has Reportedly Helped Over 55,000 Amazon Customers Say ‘Goodbye To Funky Breath'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We were told to brush our teeth for two minutes and floss twice a day. Even if we do that perfectly, it still doesn’t help a lot to do with oral hygiene. You can floss every bit of chicken out of your teeth and still have bad breath. And you can have a white film-like substance on your tongue. How frustrating is that?! Just like your gums and teeth, your tongue needs a...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Are Raving About These Gorgeous Beach Towels That Practically "Repel Sand"

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Sand in all the wrong places can really ruin a day at the beach. But if you hit the coast with the right sand-free beach towel, like the one from Dock & Bay on Amazon, then your day of fun in the sun will never be thwarted by rogue grains of sand. The Dock & Bay Sand-Free Beach Towels are made with recycled microfiber that doesn’t cling onto sand when placed flat on the...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Meghan Markle
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Love This Portable Air Conditioner That’s ‘The Best Solution for A Hot Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Staying cool wherever you go can be difficult to do in summer. That’s why we need a new trick to cool us off with those uncomfortably hot summer days approaching. Take control of your environment with this portable air conditioner at Amazon. It’s a top-rated release that shoppers swear will solve the problems of summer. “This thing may not look like much, but it’s the best solution for a hot day without having to turn on a real AC,” said a reviewer. “I highly recommend this cooling solution to anyone who needs a portable cooling device that doesn’t use so much energy.” This miniature cooling solution is $57, and it’s definitely worth it, considering all its features. It’s a 3-in-1 product that works as a portable air conditioner, humidifier, and fan. So during those hot days and after, we know you’ll be thoroughly relieved to have this mobile AC unit as a companion.
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

North West’s Middle Finger Made an Unwanted Appearance in Kim Kardashian’s Family Photos

Click here to read the full article. Most kids scowl or cry or close their eyes when they don’t want to be in a family photo. And who can blame them? It’s exhausting to sit still and smile for what seems like forever to get the perfect picture. However, Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 9, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, took it to the next level — and gave a big “F U” to her mom’s Christmas photos. In the season finale of The Kardashians that aired on Hulu today, the SKIMS founder shared that her daughter made a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Gooey Butter Cake Will Steal The Show At Your Next Summer Gathering

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to summer dining, there are a few recipes we fall back on over and over again. We have a go-to 5-ingredient grilled pizza recipe that’s easier than ordering takeout, Ina Garten’s foolproof ribs recipe is always a hit, and we’ve got more big-batch cocktail recipes on our to-make list than we know what to do with. But we never know what to make for dessert. Sometimes we go to the...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madewell#Sun Hat#The Hat#Nordstrom#Summer Style It
SheKnows

Ryan Gosling's First Photo as Ken Has Us Wondering If They'd Ever Let a 41-Year-Old Actress Play Barbie

Click here to read the full article. Hysterical laughter, stunned silence, and enthused fangirling were among the various reactions when Ryan Gosling’s first photo as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie was released — but the most notable reaction is being overlooked, in typical fashion for its subject matter. Gosling, 41, was cast to play Barbie’s iconic boyfriend alongside Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll herself. While we love Gosling due to his frequent role as the irresistible love interest (Noah Calhoun and Jacob Palmer, we’re looking at you) and his undeniable good looks and charisma, we can’t help but...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Has a Genius Way to Turn Your Costco Rotisserie Chicken Into a Restaurant-Quality Meal

Click here to read the full article. Weeknight dinners are important fuel for the week. Fresh vegetables, hearty sides, delicious protein packed with flavor — sounds amazing, right? But for those nights you don’t have the time or energy to pull together a tasty, healthy meal for your family (read: every night), picking up a rotisserie chicken from Costco is a quick fix. Luckily, it doesn’t have to be bland. Martha Stewart has the perfect way to “dress up” this meal, and it only takes 20 minutes! For a restaurant-quality rotisserie chicken dinner, follow Stewart’s Rotisserie Chicken with Yogurt Sauce and...
RECIPES
SheKnows

This Inflatable Hot Tub From Walmart Has Shoppers Skipping Vacation & Heading to Their Backyard Instead

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before you book that stay at a resort, check out the Walmart website, first. If you’re looking to sit back, relax, and relieve tension in your muscles and joints (maybe with a drink in hand), you don’t have to hop on a plane to do so. Walmart is selling a Coleman inflatable hot tub and it’s currently on sale for $389, down from its original price of $599. The Coleman SaluSpa Palm Springs AirJet...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Frozen Dessert From Target Is the Latest TikTok Sensation so Add it to Your Shopping List Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite its unappetizing-sounding French translation — “burnt cream”— crème brûlée is a decadent treat. It’s made with a creamy custard base and a hard sugar top, which adds a surprising burst of flavor to the cream when you break it open with your spoon. This dessert is amazing, but it can be difficult to make from scratch, especially if you’re in a hurry or don’t want to go through all that work to...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

This New Mom Won't Let Her In-Laws Meet the Baby Yet & Reddit Is Not On Her Side

Click here to read the full article. Reddit is siding with the in-laws in the latest parenting dilemma posed on AITA forum. A new mom took to the platform to share a problem she’s run into around visiting hours and her own boundaries. Here’s how it all started. “In order to help while I was on bed rest, my mom came to stay with us,” the Reddit user wrote. “She came when I was about 8 months pregnant, right when I went on bedrest. She also stayed after the birth and just recently moved back home a week or so ago....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Brings The Price Is Right’s George Gray on Board for a ‘Really Fun Reveal’

The drama has been elevated to say the least on Bold & Beautiful lately, what with Eric carrying on an affair with Donna (and Hope finding out!), Sheila escaping from prison and discovering Finn is alive (and knocking out his adoptive mother!) and Carter verging on a huge decision as he faces a crossroads in his life. As it turns out, the heat is only going to be turned up as we move forward, and getting to play a part in the fun will be The Price is Right’s George Gray, who couldn’t be happier and “got a super big kick out of it.”
TV SERIES
SheKnows

This Walmart Patio Heater Has Almost Perfect Reviews, and It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Why does the summer fun have to end when the temperature cools down at night? Well, now it doesn’t have to. Walmart is selling a highly-reviewed patio heater that is currently on sale for $40 off the original listing price and it’s one of the best investments you’ll make this summer. The Mainstays Tall Mocha Patio Heater is a propane-powered heater that puts out 41,000 BTUs of warmth in a 10- to 15-foot diameter....
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Birkenstock Just Dropped Their Most Elevated Style Thanks to This Designer Collab – Shop Them for Under $200

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Birkenstock continues to take a page from designer’s handbooks with their latest collaboration. Before, they were just cozy sandals, but now the brand’s most iconic looks exude luxuriousness. Birkenstock teamed up with Staud to drop their high-end version of the beloved footwear. The collection that was launched earlier this month features clothing, handbags, and, most importantly, sandals. This summer capsule collection reimagines two particular pairs of Birkenstock sandals: the Arizona Big Buckle and the Gizeh. This exclusive...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Say This Vegan Shampoo Is a “Miracle” Solution for Thinning Hair

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you struggle with thinning hair, you’re definitely not alone. Though there are a billion products out there that claim to restore your hair back to its original thickness or prevent more hair loss from happening, only a select few actually work. And according to Amazon shoppers, this vegan “miracle” shampoo is one of those holy grail products that is an actual solution for thinning hair. Sold by Maple Holistics on Amazon, the Honeydew...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Tory Burch’s Iconic Miller Sandal Just Got a Comfier Makeover for the Summer & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. A summer shoe collection isn’t complete without a new pair of sandals. What better pair to add to your closet than the beloved Tory Burch Miller sandals? This iconic shoe is a must-have for sandal season and for a good reason. They’re best known for their timeless design and incredible comfort that keeps them a summer staple every year. But lucky for you, the Miller Sandals just got a new look that makes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Launch Party Never Got Off the Ground — Plus, Victoria’s Gunning for Newman Enterprises and Oh, Those Fabulous Flashbacks

The Chancellor-Winters launch may have been a triumph for Devon and Lily, but not so much for Young & Restless. Fatigue has set in with the plethora of business stories that aren’t actually stories, and — oh joy — Victoria’s about to start yet another media division. The soap did take us on a welcome trip down memory lane to mark the anniversaries of characters Traci and Ashley.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Aldi's New $13 Cold Brew Coffee Maker Is Already Getting Rave Reviews From Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s hard to deny the role coffee plays in our daily rituals. In the winter, a warm cup of coffee is the only thing able to lure us out from beneath the covers on a chilly morning, and in the summer, a tall glass of iced coffee is what fuels us through the afternoon sunshine. But we’ve noticed that most of the time, if we’re ordering on-the-go, iced coffee costs more than hot...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

SheKnows

53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy