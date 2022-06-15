Wyoming Makes its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Available for Public Comment

The Wyoming State Fair has announced its inaugural Wyoming State Fair Endowment auction to take place on June 27. According to a release, the endowment fund was created in 2018 with the goal of creating a sustainable future for the Wyoming State Fair. This year’s auction will take place on a virtual platform and the link will be accessible on the Wyoming State Fair website at wystatefair.com and on the Wyoming State Fair Facebook page.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO