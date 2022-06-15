ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Makes its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Available for Public Comment

By Caleb Nelson
mybighornbasin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan is open for public comment. In a recent press release from WYDOT, the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates, “funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure through the NEVI program,” which plans to install electric vehicle charging infrastructure in “key corridors” throughout the country. Wyoming...

mybighornbasin.com

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

State Of Wyoming Appealing BLM’s Massive Land Purchase Near Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The state of Wyoming is appealing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s purchase of a massive amount of land south of Casper in May, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Friday. The state is appealing to the U.S. Department of Interior...
CASPER, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gordon appeals massive federal land acquisition near Casper

Wyoming is appealing the largest-ever Wyoming land acquisition by the Bureau of Land Management due to concerns about the “transparency” of the process, Gov. Mark Gordon said Friday. The BLM announced several weeks ago that it had purchased a 35,670-acre ranch southwest of Casper, located in Natrona and...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Governor questions transparency of BLM Land Acquisition

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Governor Mark Gordon has announced that Wyoming is appealing a massive acquisition of land by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Natrona and Carbon Counties. The State has concerns that BLM did not involve the public in the acquisition process and that the environmental assessment did not adequately consider impacts on tax revenues, school funding, grazing, mineral development and other natural resources.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Cars
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
county17.com

Wyoming Innovation Center meets change in coal industry head-on

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming Innovation Center, a coal commercialization facility, celebrated its grand opening Tuesday in the Carbon Valley, an area that holds 165 billion tons of recoverable coal. The facility offers researchers a working space to advance the coal-to-product and rare earth element process. Wyoming Innovation Center tenants...
GILLETTE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Truckers Warn High Fuel Costs Raise Price Of Everything Else

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. High fuel prices are forcing an increase in the cost of all other goods in the West, which could lead to a decline in consumer demands for products, Wyoming truckers warned this week. The national average diesel price on Monday hit...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Wyoming State Fair to hold inaugural auction

The Wyoming State Fair has announced its inaugural Wyoming State Fair Endowment auction to take place on June 27. According to a release, the endowment fund was created in 2018 with the goal of creating a sustainable future for the Wyoming State Fair. This year’s auction will take place on a virtual platform and the link will be accessible on the Wyoming State Fair website at wystatefair.com and on the Wyoming State Fair Facebook page.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Wydot#Nevi Ev
891khol.org

Western Wyoming 2022 elections preview

The 2022 election season is heating up. May 27 marked the deadline for most local and state candidates to file to run, and there’s no shortage of exciting races in western Wyoming and across the rest of the state. KHOL News Director Kyle Mackie and Reporter Will Walkey recently...
TETON COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

WRTA Driver Received Wyoming’s “Driver of the Year” Honor

Wind River Transportation Authority driver Roy Rivera was recently awarded the statewide award for “2022 WYTRANS Driver of the Year”. WYTRANS is the organization for transits across the State of Wyoming. “Roy has been working for WRTA for several years. He is an outstanding employee – he works...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
MY 103.5

[WATCH] This is What Flooding Did to Montana’s Beartooth Highway

The Beartooth Highway is known as the most scenic route into Yellowstone National Park. Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities will have a lasting impact on residents and visitors alike. Many communities that surround YNP are scrambling to rebuild. All five entrances to YNP are currently...
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming To World: We’re Still Open For Business

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The closure of Yellowstone National Park during the height of the tourist season has left tourism-dependent businesses in and around the park scrambling. But communities surrounding Yellowstone are encouraging visitors to come to the region anyway. Each month in the summer,...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Kevin Murphy – a Wyoming financial advisor for more than 40 years

During his wealth management career, Kevin Murphy has adopted certain principles for investing. One is to believe in America. And invest in blue-chip companies that may pay dividends. Then, there are the golden rules of Rotary Club, a group he’s been a member of for decades: Is it the truth?...
GILLETTE, WY
Douglas Budget

Pence Coming to Wyoming

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Wyoming in August. Pence is one of the keynote speakers at the Rockies Petroleum Conference. The Conference is scheduled for August 24-26 in Cheyenne. The Petroleum Association of Wyoming has transitioned its annual meeting into the Rockies Petroleum Conference. The event...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Southeast Wyoming Town Tops List Of Best Places To Live In Wyoming

The internet can be a very wild beast. Especially if you're tracking information from people about different towns to rank in various lists like where the best place to live would be in your state. While we're in Wyoming and we really have fewer towns and cities than anywhere else in the country, we might(probably) have the loudest people behind a keyboard with very strong opinions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy