ATLANTA — As many are aware --- it's hot in Georgia and money's tight for millions of people as people deal with high gas and food prices. Plenty of people have heard of closing doors in one's home and changing A/C filters as a way to save a few cents and make a home more energy-efficient. But, are there other free or low-cost ways to save money and cool a home?

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO