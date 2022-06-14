Virginia Beach businesses damaged by fire

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Heartbreak after convenience store owner, employee …. First two nights of Juneteenth celebrations canceled …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. A World War II naval tradition makes a return. Portsmouth Early...
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Arrests in gas theft at Virginia Beach gas station. First two nights of Juneteenth celebrations canceled …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. Portsmouth Early Learning Center benefits from Nexstar’s …. A World War II naval tradition makes a return.
An anchor believed to be over a century old is back home at the Poquoson Museum after it was reported stolen in September 2021. The big question so many people are asking is, "How do you steal something like this?" For the Poquoson Museum, the question is, "Why would you steal something like this?"
NORFOLK, Va. — A 35-year-old man with ties to Hampton Roads is wanted in connection with several alleged violent incidents, many of which involved guns. Brian Lamar Askew, 35, is a documented member of the Bloods gang and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. He has ties to Chesapeake, Norfolk, and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA, USA — The Something in the Water music festival makes a comeback, starting Friday afternoon. It's back in person after the inaugural festival in Virginia Beach three years ago. However, the event won't be at the Oceanfront this go around. "I went to the first one [in 2019],...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The year was 1997. More than 130 years after the very first celebration in Texas, Juneteenth arrived in Hampton Roads at the Francis Land House in Virginia Beach. One Portsmouth woman made it all happen. “When it first started it was June who? June what?”...
Comments / 0