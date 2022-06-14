ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo man arrested for Assault

By Cormac Clune
 4 days ago

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo Man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted two people during a domestic incident, according to the Canisteo Police Department.

Harley Marble, 28, was arrested on Monday, June 13, 2022, after police responded to a domestic incident in the Village of Canisteo.

Police at the scene say that they received information alleging that Marble had assaulted two individuals and that he was in the possession of an illegal knife. Police also reported several pieces of damaged property.

According to the arrest report, the two individuals refused medical treatment.

Marble was charged with 2 counts of Assault in the 3rd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.

He was processed at the Canisteo Police Department and then taken to the Steuben County Jail Awaiting Centralized Arraignment.

Marble was previously arrested in September of 2021 for a home invasion and burglary.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

