Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash involving entrapment Tuesday in Vigo Co. The crash happened around 6:15 pm near the intersection of SR-63 and Springhill Dr. According to Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse the three injured people were brought to Regional Hospital...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 5:00 pm in the area of Wabash Ave. and 35th St. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries.
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local police department is warning residents that they’ve seen an uptick in stolen gas being siphoned from vehicles. In a post on Facebook, the Bloomfield Police Department says they’ve had increased reports of gasoline being taken from vehicles. The department advises folks...
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Even with triple-digit temperatures, a burn ban has not been issued in Vigo County. Under the current County Ordinance, residents are allowed to burn natural materials in a container. The fire should be monitored at all times. Preserved items, construction material, garbage, etc. do...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The feel-like triple-digit temperatures we have been experiencing in many of our local counties can be dangerous for anyone. It can be especially dangerous if a child gets left in a vehicle unattended. According to the National Safety Council, over 900 children have died...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in Bloomington Tuesday night. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Maple Street around 11 p.m. They found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot...
AVON, Ind. – Someone carjacked a postal employee at gunpoint and stole a U.S. Postal Service truck in Avon. According to the Avon Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday morning near County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Police recovered the truck about a mile north of the...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Heat Advisory remains in effect Tuesday, as meteorologists warn we could see heat index values above 100 degrees for the next few days. With the dangerous heat building over the area, INDOT wants to be sure drivers are prepared for heat-related emergencies while on the roads. The best way to prepare, officials say, is to have an emergency kit in your vehicle.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A year after his death, family, friends and the community continue to honor the life of Detective Greg Ferency. He was a member of the Terre Haute Police Department for three decades and a member of the FBI. Ferency was killed in an ambush in Terre Haute in July. More details can be found below.
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Parke County woman was arrested Tuesday after being accused of stealing over $3,500 from her former workplace. Federal prosecutors said a criminal investigation began on March 15 after police received information from a former employee of the Country Mark fueling station in Rockville that Lacey Van Duyn, 29 of Rockville, had allegedly stolen funds for self-gain in the amount of $3,549.65.
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A temporary cooling center is now open in Greene Co. It’s located in the North Shelter House in Bloomfield Park. The center will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 am until 4 pm. Roger Axe, director of Greene Co. Emergency Management says it’s...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A planned boil order is coming for residents in Paxton next week. According to a release from the Paxton Water Corporation, the order is due to a water tower being hooked up to the system. The water tower is a new 150,000-gallon tank and will be located in Graysville.
GARDINER, Mont. (WAWV/WTWO) Heavy floods and rockslides at Yellowstone National Park has affected vacation plans for a local Terre Haute family. Parker Manning and his family had plans set for their family trip to visit Yellowstone for about 60 days. The Manning family was excited to visit some of the...
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Loogootee City Council voted to take down the Pride flags that had been put around town earlier this week, putting an end to a saga that began back in January. Tim and Tracy Brown-Salsman said they first went to city council back at the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday the Terre Haute Rotary Club awarded a special honor to a local man who exhibited the qualities of “service over self.”. The Paul Harris Award was given in honor of the late George Richardson. It took place at the Meadows Banquet Center...
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Although it is recommended to stay out of the near triple-digit temperatures as much as possible, some people may not have that option. One of the main concerns of people being outside for long periods of time is the risk of developing heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
