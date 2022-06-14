ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

Local woman accused of stealing over $3,500 from former workplace

By Matt Coutu
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDpaT_0gAmEAxr00

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Parke County woman was arrested Tuesday after being accused of stealing over $3,500 from her former workplace.

Federal prosecutors said a criminal investigation began on March 15 after police received information from a former employee of the Country Mark fueling station in Rockville that Lacey Van Duyn, 29 of Rockville, had allegedly stolen funds for self-gain in the amount of $3,549.65.

After reviewing the investigation, the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for VanDuyn.

She was arrested Tuesday morning without incident and is currently being held in the Parke County Jail on a $10,000 bond with 10% allowed.

She is being charged with theft, a level 6 felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTHI

Domestic battery incident leaves one officer at gunpoint

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information on a domestic battery incident that occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department this happened at the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue. The male suspect had beaten a woman after she confronted him about stealing money...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after pointing gun at officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parke County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, IN
Rockville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Parke County, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mail truck stolen during armed carjacking in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Someone carjacked a postal employee at gunpoint and stole a U.S. Postal Service truck in Avon. According to the Avon Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday morning near County Road 100 North and Ronald Reagan Parkway. Police recovered the truck about a mile north of the location where it was stolen. Investigators […]
AVON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire on Liberty Ave in Terre Haute ruled arson

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Arson is to blame for a fire at a residence in Terre Haute Friday morning. That’s according to Terre Haute Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, who said the call for a fire at a residence in the 2300 block of Liberty Avenue came in at approximately 6:50 a.m. Friday. Boyed says […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WGAU

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Minor injury crash closes SR 59 temporarily

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: State Road 59 is now back open. A law enforcement officer on the scene reported that a driver fell asleep at the wheel and suffered a minor injury as a result of the crash. Original: Clay County dispatch has confirmed that traffic on State Road 59 has been shut […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police stress deathly consequences of leaving children in hot cars

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The feel-like triple-digit temperatures we have been experiencing in many of our local counties can be dangerous for anyone. It can be especially dangerous if a child gets left in a vehicle unattended. According to the National Safety Council, over 900 children have died from vehicular heat stroke since 1998. […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
WTWO/WAWV

Woman shot while standing outside Bloomington apartment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after being shot in Bloomington Tuesday night. According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Maple Street around 11 p.m. They found a 21-year-old woman inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered emergency care until […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISP warns of online puppy sale scams

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks looking to find a new furry family member online might be in for a scam according to the Indiana State Police. ISP says the Putnamville post is currently investigating reports of fraud incidents involving the purchase of puppies through social media platforms. Police say the scam works like this, a […]
PUTNAMVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash stalls traffic on SR-63

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An accident involving three vehicles shut down one lane of North SR-63 in Vigo County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened just after 4:00 pm. Vigo Co. Sheriff John Plasse confirmed one vehicle was a semi. One person was taken to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening […]
WTWO/WAWV

Improving Ryves Youth Center as part of Founders Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Every year we celebrate the founding of our parent company Nexstar Broadcasting by doing a community service project. Today workers from WTWO/WAWV headed to Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute to complete both outdoor and indoor projects. Several workers helped paint a pre-school room and hallway. Since 1982, Ryves has […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy