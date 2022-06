This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The family of Brian and Mary Dangerfield and Fauquier County have agreed on a $5 million settlement following a collision in which a former deputy with the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office crashed into another vehicle along U.S. 17, resulting in the Dangerfields’ deaths.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO