Timeline: Spring Hill College Sexual Assault case

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The trial for a Spring Hill College student accused of sexually assaulting another student in March 2021 continues this week. WKRG News 5 created a timeline of everything that has happened since the beginning.

Alleged sexual assault takes place – March 12, 2021

Former Spring Hill College student Audrey Cox is allegedly sexually assaulted after a night out with friends. The assault took place in the early hours of March 12. Cox said she was in her residence hall when the accused, Vassil Kokali, came into her room and assaulted her.

Report is filed with campus police – March 13, 2021

Officials with the Spring Hill College Campus Police Department said an official report was filed with their office around 7 a.m. on March 13. Cox told officers she woke up to Kokali sexually assaulting her.

Cox posts her story on social media – March 24, 2021

Audrey Cox takes to Facebook to post about what allegedly happened the morning of March 12.

SHC announces investigation into assault – March 25, 2021

WKRG News 5 talked with officials at Spring Hill College who said as soon as the report was made, an investigation was immediately launched. The college released an official statement on March 25.

Vassil Kokali is booked in Mobile Metro Jail – March 30, 2021

Kokali turned himself into the Mobile Police Department on March 30. He was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree burglary . In a virtual bond hearing, the judge granted Kokali $75,000 bond for his charges. He was released on his bond the same day.

Kokali speaks out for the first time – March 30, 2021

After his arrest, Kokali speaks out for the first time about the accusations made against him. “It will take time, but the job of the police is to find the truth,” said Kokali. “They’ll find the truth, and after that, we will have a much better conversation, I’m sure. It’s a lie, I took a polygraph test if you know what that is. I took two actually, and I passed both of them, so that’s all I want to say.”

Prosecutors seek gag order – Week of Aug. 12, 2021

Prosecutors filed for a gag order to be placed over the case. Prosecutors claimed Kokali, his attorney and the alleged victim have the potential to “ generate unwelcome publicity .”

Testimony reveals alleged victim was bruised and bloody after assault – Aug. 28, 2021

During testimony in court, it was revealed that Cox was bloody and bruised after the alleged assault . Kokali pleaded not guilty and argued the sex between the two was consensual.

Kokali requests to leave state for a job – Nov. 9, 2021

Kokali’s attorney filed a request to allow him to travel to New Jersey for work . He also wanted to travel to New York to visit his family.

Kokali receives additional charges for assault – Dec. 2, 2021

The grand jury for the case indicted Kokali on three more charges including first-degree rape of an incapacitated person, first-degree sodomy of an incapacitated person and sexual misconduct.

Cox files lawsuit against Spring Hill College – April 21, 2022

The alleged victim, Audrey Cox, filed a lawsuit against Spring Hill College , alleging they failed to provide basic security measures.

Jury selection begins for the trial – June 7, 2022

Jury selection for the trial began on June 7 after the trial was pushed back multiple times. For this case, officials had to pull from a larger group of people to make sure the people seated on the jury were not familiar with the case.

Cox takes the stand among other witnesses being called – June 9, 2022

Cox spent two days on the stand testifying about her alleged sexual assault. She was the first witness called to the stand, starting her testimony on June 9 and ending on June 10.

Second Spring Hill College student accuses Kokali of rape – June 13, 2022

A second student from Spring Hill College took the stand Monday stating that she was also raped by Kokali a couple of months before Cox was. The student claimed she was assaulted in October 2020 by Kokali but did not come forward with the allegations until after Cox’s alleged assault.

WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story throughout the trial.

