One killed in Boonville accident
WARRICK COUNTY, In (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) responded to a report of an accident at the 1000 block of Pelzer Road in Boonville on June 14 around 9:13 a.m.
According to police reports, the victim was Samuel Kemp, 69 of Newburgh. Police said he had been trapped between a truck and a gate at Warrick County Solid Waste. Kemp succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.EPD investigate suspicious death on East Michigan
The WSCO was assisted on scene by the Boonville Fire Department, St. Vincent Ascension EMS Personnel and the Warrick County Coroner’s Office.
The WSCO currently has an ongoing investigation into this incident.
