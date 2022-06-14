One killed in Boonville accident

WARRICK COUNTY, In (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) responded to a report of an accident at the 1000 block of Pelzer Road in Boonville on June 14 around 9:13 a.m.

According to police reports, the victim was Samuel Kemp, 69 of Newburgh. Police said he had been trapped between a truck and a gate at Warrick County Solid Waste. Kemp succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The WSCO was assisted on scene by the Boonville Fire Department, St. Vincent Ascension EMS Personnel and the Warrick County Coroner’s Office.

The WSCO currently has an ongoing investigation into this incident.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

