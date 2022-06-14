ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden strains for a message on deteriorating economy

By Jonathan Lemire and Ben White
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acMM2_0gAmCv5400


Prices keep rising. And the clock keeps ticking.

So the White House has started to change up its messaging on inflation, even though President Joe Biden has limited tools at his disposal to battle the crisis. The president stepped up efforts to draw contrasts with Republicans, unleashing a series of new attack lines Tuesday in a speech delivered amid a flurry of sobering headlines on rising costs and interest rates.

“America still has a choice to make. A choice between a government by the few, for the few,” Biden said at an AFL-CIO union convention in Philadelphia. “Or a government for all of us – a democracy for all of us, an economy where all of us have a fair shot.”

But with the midterms rapidly approaching, voters’ patience appears likely to run out – and the president and party in power stand poised to pay the political price.

“The political environment is brutal for Democrats. There are few more economic issues more politically painful than high food and high gas prices and we are heading into high stakes midterms,” said Dan Pfeiffer, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

“Recognizing that reality trumps messaging, and there is no silver bullet message that makes people feel better about a tough economic situation, the best thing the White House can do right now is show voters that they are trying,” he said.

Many of the forces behind rising costs – the pandemic, global stimulus packages, supply chain snarls, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – took place well outside Biden’s control. But the administration has been criticized for being slow to act and for being sluggish in adjusting its messaging.



The White House had initially believed that inflation, which began last year, would be transitory and potentially even clear by this summer as voters began to think about November. Then, after that assumption proved faulty, there was belief that it had peaked in April and would soon start declining.

But that proved wrong, too. Prices rose 8.6 percent in May compared with a year earlier, the highest level in 40 years, according to the latest consumer price index released Friday. Moreover, prices climbed more quickly last month than they did in April, suggesting the inflationary peak had not yet arrived.

As the bad numbers piled up, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen publicly admitted the obvious, saying the administration got it wrong on inflation. The statement, though true, was met with grimaces in the West Wing, where aides noted that most leading forecasters and the Federal Reserve got it wrong, too.

Indeed, the task of combating inflation primarily falls to the Fed, which is expected in its meeting Wednesday to hike interest rates, potentially as much as a larger-than-expected 0.75-percentage-point. But it’s unknown how much inflation will slow before November and the problem has consumed Biden’s top aides and has threatened to overwhelm both his domestic and international agendas.

Senior White House aides have repeatedly huddled to push agencies to look for steps to cut costs for Americans. Biden, meanwhile, has expressed frustration to aides that he hasn’t been able to do more, blaming the hand he inherited from President Donald Trump and calling inflation the “bane of our existence” for days inside West Wing meetings. He repeated the line last week during a late-night TV interview.

Polls suggest that inflation, more than the war in Europe or the recent spate of mass shootings, is front of mind for voters, with the midterms less than five months away. With an eye on the calendar, the White House has made a new push to recast how it is fighting rising costs.

One key metric for the White House: Getting the rate of price increases (over 8 percent) lower than the current pace of wage increases (around 5 percent.) That overall decrease in buying power has led millions of Americans to ignore positive economic news. Touting the good numbers, as the White House has done, has risked making Biden seem disconnected from people’s daily experience.

Democrats also have sharpened their attacks on Republicans, calling them out for not putting forth their own solutions while also endorsing some of the measures – including economic plans enacted by Trump – that helped trigger the rising prices. Biden himself has singled out a plan by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) as continuing GOP’s efforts to hurt working Americans, and pushed back against claims that the administration overheated the economy.

“I don’t want to hear any more of these lies about reckless spending,” Biden declared angrily on Tuesday, citing recent deficit reductions. “We’re changing people’s lives!”

But Republicans have stayed on message, blaming inflation on Democratic spending programs enacted during the pandemic.

“Democrats shamelessly used the pandemic to pursue their socialist dreams of government dependency,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). “They paid people not to work, handed out big stimulus checks, and expanded government health care programs — ignoring all the warnings about the inflation it would cause.”

On gas prices, Biden released an unprecedentedly large amount from the strategic oil reserves. On Tuesday, the administration announced the president would be traveling to Saudi Arabia next month on a visit partly intended to push the kingdom to produce more oil. Biden had expressed repeatedly reluctance to visit a nation he once deemed a “pariah” and meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who was deemed responsible for the murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwSI9_0gAmCv5400
President Joe Biden speaks during the opening plenary session of the Summit of the Americas on June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. | Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Biden visited the Port of Los Angeles last week to tout work the administration has done to unblock supply chain snags. And aides are quick to note that inflation is a global problem and that the United States’ economy has recovered faster than other nations. Unemployment has also fallen to 3.5 percent, just about to pre-pandemic levels.

The White House recently rolled out a presidential op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that unveiled his plan to fight inflation. It included letting the Fed do its rate-hiking job unfettered by presidential pressure and a laundry list of previously announced initiatives to fix broken supply chains, spend more on infrastructure and offer more child-care and clean energy tax credits.

Much of that requires action by Congress, which seems unlikely the rest of this year unless the administration can get some of its agenda into a budget reconciliation bill. Even then, White House aides concede, none of the efforts will yield near-term inflation relief.

History is littered with examples of presidencies dashed by inflation and shaky economies. And some economists fear that an improvement for Biden could be months off.

“I’ve been skeptical of the peak inflation story and I still am,” former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who famously predicted a big inflation spike before the White House’s nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan passed Congress without a Republican vote last year, said in an interview.


“It continues to be my view that we are unlikely to get inflation down in a way that involves a soft landing and without a near-term substantial increase in unemployment,” Summers said.

Wendy Schiller, director of A. Alfred Taubman Center for American Politics and Policy at Brown University, said “all presidents are typically held accountable for the state of the economy, but since Franklin Delano Roosevelt made fixing the Great Depression the pillar of his presidency, the intensity of both expectation and blame on the presidency for economic conditions has increased.”

“The literal saving grace for Biden, but not Congressional Democrats,” she said, “is that he still has two years for things to stabilize.”

Comments / 82

Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Biden only knows how to blame, deny or ignore. Nothing is ever his fault. Up until this point in history Carter was the worst president, but Biden has surpassed the worst months ago. Carter may have been over his head, but Carter is a decent human being, honest and kind, and a man who owns his mistakes. Biden isn't even a decent human being!!!

Reply(2)
133
Teeshannon
3d ago

Biden is the worst president ever. He keeps blaming the Republicans for his down fall. First and foremost him and VP started off with a bunch lies and still lying. The both of them are not to be trusted. He's talking about all the jobs he created. Who cares about that. That's not doing anything for the American people who are struggling with inflation. He can help others and won't help us in the US. I"ve NEVER EVER seen such SORRY so call leadership in my life. This is the worst in history. These two individuals are a DISGRACE to the USA. I know the people who voted for these nitwits are in shock.

Reply(6)
104
Guest
3d ago

He has to strain to add 2+2. Nothing but a worthless waste of oxygen. Any oxygen he receives is too much. Has no accomplishments in 40+ years of politics. No wonder America is struggling. Get rid of him!

Reply
59
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Consumer Price Index#Americas#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Democrats
Washington Examiner

Biden polls his worst yet — and headed lower

There is finally an answer to the question of how much lower can President Joe Biden’s approval rating go. Earlier today, the RealClearPolitics average of the polls it studies fell to 39%, “the lowest of his presidency.”. Rasmussen put his disapproval rating at 59% today, 1 percentage point...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Anonymous White House official admits Biden aides are 'tapped out' after a long few years as president faces a shakeup of staff before the midterms

White House aides are leaving the administration before the fall midterms as one top official said that many staffers are simply 'tapped out.'. The Hill Newspaper reported Thursday on the burnout being felt inside 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as President Joe Biden has had to deal with a pandemic, a war, rising inflation, a baby formula shortage, among other things, after 17 months in office, and for some staff, a year or more on the campaign trail.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden disapproval hits new high as more Americans say they would vote for Trump

As inflation keeps rising and recession fears loom, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Joe Biden is currently in the worst shape of his presidency. The survey of 1,541 U.S. adults, which was conducted from June 10-13, found that if another presidential election were held today, more registered voters say they would cast ballots for Donald Trump (44%) than for Biden (42%) — even though the House Jan. 6 committee has spent the last week linking Trump to what it called a “seditious conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election and laying the groundwork for possible criminal prosecution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy