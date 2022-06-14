ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

What to watch in Tuesday's primaries

By Anas Siddiqui
vervetimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation) — Tuesday’s primary elections will be another major test for former President Donald Trump and the Republican party as voters head to the polls in four states: Maine, Nevada, North Dakota and South Carolina. Voters will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are...

vervetimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, ME
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Maine Government
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Washington State
Maine State
Maine Elections
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
CBS Chicago

Biden falls off bike following beach ride near Delaware home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble."I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine", according to a White House statement.The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday. 
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy