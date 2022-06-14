ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

7 smart outdoor tech gadgets for creating a backyard oasis

By Facebook.com/TechGadgetsCanada
Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year when all you can think about is relaxing in the backyard without a care in the world. Whether you’re gathering with friends around the patio table, sinking into the hot tub, or just lazing about in a hammock, making your space the best it can be...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best Cheap Home Security Cameras for 2022

Home security is nowhere near as expensive as it used to be. Sure, some security cameras still cost over $100, but there are also plenty of cheap home security cameras on the market from trusted companies like Wyze and Amazon Blink that will help keep your home well protected. These...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Video Doorbell Cameras for 2022

Doing more online shopping means that some more expensive packages will be left on doorsteps, which is why more people are turning to video doorbells. The best video doorbell cameras help you keep an eye out for deliveries, watch for porch pirates, or just check on the weather. Recently, doorbell cameras have also become more affordable, easier to install and significantly smarter. Here are some of the best video doorbells of 2022 to add to your home security setup.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Lighting#Smart Home Devices#Smart Speakers#Tech
shefinds

Tech Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Protect Your Privacy

When it comes to offering apps that are safe and secure, Apple does a better job than most at weeding out the bad from the good. But no company is perfect and it’s a good idea to exercise caution when it comes to the apps you are downloading to your device. Simply put: some apps are complete and utter battery hogs, while others are the ultimate offenders when it comes to snatching your data and compromising your privacy. And, every once in awhile, you encounter an app that carries all of these red flags. Tech experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to protect your privacy.
CELL PHONES
CNET

These Android 12 Hidden Settings Will Change How You Use Your Phone

Android 13 is Google's next phone OS, and while it will bring many new and exciting features, like better UI customization and improved privacy controls, there are still settings and tools to discover on Google's current mobile operating system, Android 12. And it's these hidden features that can completely change...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

How to connect your iPhone to a Samsung TV

Casting content from the tiny screen of your smartphone device to a big, beautiful TV is a much better experience for viewing photos, watching videos, or mirroring whatever is on the screen of your handheld device. With Apple's AirPlay system, casting audio and video from your iOS device couldn't be more streamlined — especially for Apple ecosystem devotees. But did you know that you can also use AirPlay 2 with an assortment of compatible smart TVs?
CELL PHONES
CNET

Buying a Wireless Security Camera? Here's What You Need to Know

There are plenty of excellent battery-powered security cameras available if you're ready to amp up your home security. And why wouldn't you? These security cameras bring a lot of perks. One of the best things about wireless security cameras, obviously, is that they don't have any of the hassle that...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 smartwatches to replace your Apple Watch Series 7

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the most popular watch in the world, and this honestly doesn’t come as much of a surprise, when you take into consideration the number of people you see jogging or walking on the street, with their Apple Watch armed on their wrists. But the Apple Watch isn’t your only option for a smartwatch! Designers are coming up with smartwatches that not only provide perfect form and functionality but also manage to look super smart when we wear them, and they might just be the perfect replacement for your Apple Watch 7. The options are endless, so to help you pick a smartwatch that works best for you, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and cutting-edge smartwatches that will cater to everyone’s unique time-telling needs and requirements, and also totally deserve to be on your wrists. From a smartwatch with transparent sides of the dial to a minimalistic smartwatch that boasts full-screen video calling – these futuristic designs might tempt you to ditch your Apple Watch! Enjoy!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to get a free $10 credit to spend on Prime Day 2022

Now that the Prime Day date has been confirmed, Amazon is celebrating the occasion by issuing a free $10 credit to anyone who completes certain milestones when using Amazon Prime. We know that Prime Day will commence July 12 and July 13 so there’s plenty of time to gain your free $10 credit.
SHOPPING
Android Authority

How to enable and use Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone

Switch to wi-fi to make your calls when the mobile signal blinks out. Some areas are total dead zones when it comes to mobile phone signals but they have pretty good wi-fi coverage. If that’s the case with you, and you’re always losing your phone signal, you can consider switching to wi-fi calls instead. This is where you can make (and receive, depending on your carrier) calls over your wi-fi signal. Here’s how to enable wi-fi calling on your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The best smart kitchen appliances for 2022

Smart home devices add easy automations to your daily life, allowing you to control lighting, locks, entertainment hardware, and more, all through simple voice commands or with an intuitive and personalized companion app. But when it comes time to throw dinner together for the whole family, who says the web-connected fun has to stop in the kitchen?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This luxury Breville espresso machine deal will save you $100

Most coffee lovers start searching for Nespresso deals and Keurig deals when they want to buy a coffee maker or espresso machine. However, don’t forget about Breville, another brand that makes top-quality products for people who can’t start their day without drinking a cup of joe. Here’s an offer that warrants consideration — Best Buy’s $100 discount for the Breville Barista Pro, which brings the price of the espresso machine down to $700 from its sticker price of $800.
LIFESTYLE
Inyerself

Another Addition to My "Smart Home"

Jeffrey Clos is a participant in the Amazon Associates LLC associates program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. There are some links within this article to the described product.
Digital Trends

Here’s when we might finally get OLED MacBooks

Apple may start shipping MacBooks with OLED displays as early as 2024, according to a new report. The company is also rumored to be working on OLED panels for its iPad Pro lineup. According to the report, the 2024 MacBook Air and iPad Pro will both feature a tandem-stacked display...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This simple app makes brilliant use of the MacBook notch

Few people love the placement of the MacBook’s notch, but what if it had a more practical use? A new app that’s being developed does exactly that, making a simple drag and drop gesture to the MacBook notch start an AirDrop, sharing those files with another Apple device.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy