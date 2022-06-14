ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pastry chef wins James Beard Award — Detroit’s first win in nearly 30 years

By Lyndsay C. Green and Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
At the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards, the James Beard Foundation awarded Warda Bouguettaya, owner of Midtown’s Warda Pâtisserie , the title of Outstanding Pastry Chef.

Bouguettaya fought back tears in her acceptance speech as she recounted her experience as an immigrant aiming to create a space that celebrated a borderless world. "I wanted Warda Pâtisserie to reflect the America I left my motherland for," she said.

A native of Algeria, Bouguettaya relocated to Detroit in 2004. She began crafting pastries inspired by her hometown and travels throughout France and Asia, selling them at local farmers markets. She later set up shop with an outpost in Trinosophes, an Eastern Market café and, in 2021, settled down in her own brick-and-mortar establishment in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. In 2020, Bouguettaya was named the Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers first Chef of the Year for the immaculate pastries Detroiters have come to know and love.

Today, Warda Pâtisserie is sought after for fresh-baked maritozzi (plump Italian buns filled with silky mascarpone in chocolate hazelnut or vanilla bean), savory tortas filled with seasonal ingredients sourced from local farms and creamy cheesecakes topped with a tangy layer of fruit. A milky chicory latte is also a decaf crowd favorite.

This is the first time in nearly 30 years that a Detroit-based chef has taken home a James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious recognitions of culinary excellence in the nation. (In 2003, acclaimed chef Takashi Yagihashi took home the award for Best Chef: Midwest for his ownership of the notable Farmington Hills restaurant Tribute, a win for metro Detroit but not exactly Detroit proper.) It is also a record year for Michigan-based semifinalists at the James Beard Awards. In total, 16 restaurants and chefs made it to the semifinalist round , the largest number for the state to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7ceE_0gAmBapG00

Two Freep Best New Restaurant alums joined Bouguettaya in the finalist round. Barda, a Core City newcomer serving up Argentinian fare, was a nominee for Best New Restaurant, and Omar Anani of Saffron De Twah was up for Best Chef: Great Lakes.

In an emotional speech at the awards ceremony, Bouguettaya started by thanking God in Arabic and continued to share a personal story about her early dreams of turning her garage in Algeria into a café.

“Everything from main course to desserts to flower arrangements were to be perfect,” she said. “When I moved to America almost 18 years ago, I started feeding people before I could even speak English fluently. For me, getting people around the table was, and remains, the best way to show that you care about people without saying a single word.”

Bouguettaya went on to share her award with her “tiny but mighty team back in Detroit,” along with local farmers, friends and family — namely, her mother and late grandmother, who taught her “to be hospitable before teaching me how to cook”; her father, her “favorite sweet-tooth guy,” and her husband and daughters, who watched in the crowd.

Back at the patisserie, baker Leah Fabian beamed as she spoke about Bouguettaya’s monumental accolade. “It’s crazy, I knew she was going to win,” she said. “Well deserved.”

Contact Lyndsay C. Green at LCGreen@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Pastry chef wins James Beard Award — Detroit’s first win in nearly 30 years

