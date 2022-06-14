ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Faygo ice cream is really happening: 6 flavors to watch for

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztIhA_0gAmBZtP00

Tricycles and Faygo Red Pop ice cream, anyone? You can almost hear the famous Faygo Boat song when you eat this new ice cream.

A popular local ice cream spot has introduced six Faygo ice cream flavors with some delicious twists.

Browndog Barlor & Restaurant , known for its small-batch ice cream and boozy milkshakes, has teamed up with the makers of Faygo pop to create the new flavors.

Browndog, with locations in Farmington and downtown Northville, unveiled the new Faygo flavors with an ice cream base that tastes just like the Detroit-born pop Monday evening at its Northville location.

The idea for the Faygo ice cream came about with the pandemic when the restaurant was doing to-go orders, said Greg Richards, Browndog Barlor and Browndog Creamery's chief sales and marketing officer.

"We did Faygo floats to go with ice cream and a bottle of pop," Richards said. "Then I wonder what it would be like to make (Faygo) ice cream."

More: Costs for food hit first double-digit increase in more than four decades

More: Grilled tri-tip beef is tender, flavorful and easy on the wallet: How to cook it

Richards called and pitched the idea to Faygo officials, who he said responded favorably.

"I went with the intent with doing one flavor, like Rock & Rye," Richards said. "Then I pitched the idea of a six-pack ... fast forward and here we are."

Flavors in the new line of Browndog Faygo "craft ice cream" are: Unicorn Swirl, Citrus Mist, Peaches & Creme, Motown Jam, Groovy Grape, and Choc & Rye.

With most of the ice cream, you can taste the pop flavor first, followed by a mix-in of Browndog’s creative spin finish. The exception was the Choc & Rye with chocolate fudge and brownie pieces which had a Rock N Rye finish.

A favorite is the Unicorn Swirl after Faygo Cotton Candy pop. It has a pleasant, not overly sweet cotton candy taste, with a pink marshmallow crème mix-ins finish. Motown Jam was another surprise with red pop ice cream and a chunky peanut butter mix-in finish. Citrus Mist is refreshing with Faygo’s Moon Mist and Peach.

What makes this different is the base of the ice cream is the actual flavor of the pop. It’s not ice cream with the addition of a Faygo flavor of pop.

"The base of the ice cream is the true Faygo flavor and then we put our creative spin on it," Richards said. "It's not like it tastes like Rock & Rye — no, it is Rock & Rye."

Richards is proudest of Groovy Grape.

"Grape ice cream is hard to make," he said. "We added in vanilla sandwiches and weren't expecting it to work and it did."

Owner Brian Scherleloves the idea of turning iconic Faygo into ice cream.

"I grew up on Faygo," Scherle said. "It's fantastic and amazing. It's kind of what we do here, get creative with our own ice cream."

Groovy Grape, Unicorn Swirl, and Choc & Rye will be available by the scoop. Richards said Unicorn Swirl will be offered in its boozy shake line and called the "Plastered Pony."

Eight flavors of Faygo were used to make the six different ice cream varieties.

Browndog got its start in 2015 as an artisan ice cream parlor. According to its website, its ice cream is still handmade in small batches. From its ice cream beginnings, Browndog added a bar and restaurants. Each location focuses on craft cocktails made with Michigan spirits and twists on classic bar foods. Its bakery items are all made from scratch.

Faygo got its start in late 1907 as the Feigenson Brothers Bottling Works in Detroit. Years later the name was shortened to Faygo. The Faygo bottling plant and headquarters are still on Gratiot Avenue in Detroit. Since 1987, Faygo has been part of the National Beverage Corp., which has brands that include LaCroix and Everfresh Juice.

More: How climate changes is affecting Great Lakes fish

More: Gas prices likely to cut into vacation plans

Browndog's Faygo ice cream is distributed and sold statewide. The Faygo ice creams will be available starting Friday at Browndog Barlors in Farmington and Northville.

As with every pint sold, 10 cents will go to Browndog's Pints in Progress that benefits local animal shelters. So far they’ve raised more than $3,500.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Faygo ice cream is really happening: 6 flavors to watch for

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrif.com

It’s Here! Faygo Ice Cream!

Some cool news in the middle of this heatwave! Detroit’s favorite pop is now a sweet treat. Introducing, Faygo ice cream!. Faygo has teamed up with local ice cream shop Browndog Barlor & Restaurant to create six Faygo infused flavors with the ice cream parlor’s unique twist. Flavors include Unicorn Swirl, Citrus Mist, Choc & Rye, Peaches & Crème, Motown Jam and Groovy Grape!
wcsx.com

Michigan Rooftop Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

The 6 best Italian sub sandwiches in Macomb County

You could say I was inspired to write about Italian submarine sandwiches by the guide to Macomb County dining that I compiled this week. Honestly, though, a good Italian sub on fresh bread with quality meat, cheese and a great sauce has been my go-to lunch for years. Largely due to the many Italian delis and markets, I've found that the city's east side suburbs are a great place to locate a fantastic sandwich.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Farmington, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
Northville, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
MetroTimes

This $420K metro Detroit home is the ultimate bachelor pad

You ever just look at a home and envision what type of person or family lives there?. That's what happened when we saw this Sterling Heights bachelor pad listed for sale. Located at 11957 Canterbury Dr., the four-bedroom, three-bathroom modern home has some pretty cool features. There's a built-in fish...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Big Salad

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out The Big Salad: A popular new franchise in Metro Detroit that’s doing fast food the healthy way. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Big Salad has locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Ice Creams#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tricycles#Faygo Red Pop#Browndog Creamery#Rock Rye#Browndog Faygo#Unicorn Swirl#Citrus Mist
Detroit News

Food in the 586: Your dining guide to Macomb County

Macomb, Michigan's third-largest county, is known for many things. Among them, having more than 30 miles of shoreline and being home to 130 parks, 100 marinas and one 35-foot golden ring. Compared to its neighbors Oakland and Wayne counties, however, I'm not sure that Macomb County is as well-known for...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
buzznicked.com

The Downfall Of Detroit Over 10 Years On Google Maps

Each and every one of us was impacted by the downfall of the economy a few years ago in some way or another. There are times when we seem to thrive as a nation and other times when we seem to be in a problem that we usually resolve rather quickly. However, this last economic drop seems to be a different story for certain parts of the nation. I’ve seen haunting pictures of the great depression that took place in the 30’s and it looks like it was an absolutely grueling time. A time when America banded together to overcome the issue of poverty at hand. That doesn’t seem to be the case for a few parts of the country today. Especially Detroit, Michigan. Detroit was hit very hard when the automotive factories took a financial hit and they had to lay off thousands of employees. Well times became tougher and people were too far behind to catch back up. They’ve abandoned their homes and the city has completely fallen apart. Take a look at these Google street view images taken over a period of a few years to truly understand the poverty in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy