Detroit, MI

Craig sues signature collectors over botched petitions; Perry Johnson also plans lawsuit

By Paul Egan, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

LANSING — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is suing petition circulators over his botched nominating petition, after he and four other Republican candidates for governor were disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary ballot over thousands of forged signatures.

And Oakland County businessman and quality guru Perry Johnson, who was disqualified from the ballot over the same issue, is also planning legal action, campaign adviser John Yob said Tuesday.

Craig, his campaign, and campaign contractor Vanguard Field Strategies, which is an arm of Craig's campaign management firm, Axiom Strategies, filed the lawsuit Monday in Kent County Circuit Court, records show.

"My focus is getting to the truth," Craig told the Free Press Tuesday. "There are a lot of unanswered questions. None of it makes sense to me."

Named as defendants are In Field Strategies, a Delaware-based company that Craig earlier identified as a campaign subcontractor, as well as 18 individual petition circulators, who normally work as independent contractors.

The suit alleges breach of contract, breach of warranty, and fraud.

In Field Strategies did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. But the company's CEO, Tommy Knepper, told the Free Press earlier that it was another company, hired as a subcontractor by In Field, that provided signatures the Craig campaign was concerned about.

Craig has portrayed his campaign as a victim of fraud, in arguing that his name should be allowed on the ballot. Craig's legal arguments were rejected by the Michigan Supreme Court and he is now pursuing a write-in campaign .

Craig's suit alleges that In Field "secretly" and "recklessly" subcontracted with a company headed by Shawn Wilmoth of Warren, who has a criminal conviction related to signature fraud. The company connected with Wilmoth used another man, identified in the lawsuit as Willie Reed, as "a front," the suit alleges.

Wilmoth has not responded to phone messages from the Free Press.

Neither Wilmoth nor Reed are named as defendants in the Craig lawsuit.

A report by the Bureau of Elections pointed to a Wilmoth company as being linked to fraudulent signatures and former GOP gubernatorial candidates Capt. Mike Brown, of the Michigan State Police, and Byron Center businesswoman Donna Brandenburg, both said they hired Wilmoth to help collect their signatures.

Johnson, like Craig, argued that each of the signatures he submitted should have been compared individually with those the state keeps on its Qualified Voter File, and elections officials should not have rejected all signatures submitted by circulators shown to have committed fraud. Johnson's suits against the Board of State Canvassers, which refused to certify him for the ballot, were rejected in both state and federal court .

"Attorneys have been hired and there will be lawsuits filed to hold the forgers and their petition companies accountable," Yob said.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4 . Read more on Michigan politics and sign up for our elections newsletter .

Joan Marginean
4d ago

lol...you're a joke. All the Republicans will be cheating, pushing false truths in order to win! The ad with Rinke needs to be pulled off the air. Trump and all others that push this narrative should be shunned.

Joe D
4d ago

I guess he finally figured it out it’s probably best to sue who he hired and stop saying some cheated or stole his chances at Governor.

Paul M.
3d ago

Obviously the whole bunch were unqualified for governor in Michigan.They got what they deserved when they were too lazy to do it themselves and build a team of canvassers themselves.This proves there is too much money in politics spent to get a return later.Corruption before during and after an election.We have to limit money in politics if we want the best to serve instead of rewarding those with the most lobby money.

